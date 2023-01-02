Shin Dong Woo and Lee Nadine recently went on a Paradise date on Singles Inferno season 2, and their age difference has become a hot topic among fans ever since.

Shin and Lee have become two of the most talked about cast members of Singles Inferno’s new season. Both are highly attractive and have impressed fans with their personalities.

However, episode 5 of the show put their chemistry to the test and fans got to see if they manage to impress each other in Paradise.

During their Paradise date, the duo revealed their ages to one another.

Shin Dong Woo and Lee Nadine have a nine-year age difference

Shin and Lee’s Paradise date turned out to be a surprise for them as well as their fans.

Lee was Shin’s second Paradise date this season – his first one was with Shin Seul-Ki.

During their date, Shin asks Lee to guess his age and she guesses he’s 27 years old. She’s shocked to learn that he is actually 32 in Korean age.

For the unversed, the Korean age system is different to the international one. It is usually one or two years more than a person’s international age. 90DayKorean.com notes that South Koreans consider a year in the womb while counting their ages.

Lee, on the other hand, reveals that there’s a huge gap between her and Shin. She reveals they have a nine-year age difference as she’s 22 in international age and 23 in Korean.

The two let out an awkward laugh after realizing their age gap. Lee jokes that she should speak in honorifics to Shin to show him politeness and respect. She also compliments him saying “you really do seem younger.”

The Singles Inferno stars have the same profession

Despite their age difference, Shin and Lee are in the same line of work.

Lee tells him that age doesn’t matter to her as much when looking for a partner, but their profession matters a lot. She also shares that she’s attracted to someone who has a busy life and a lot of passion for what they do.

Shin then guesses that she’s a student and – she reveals that she’s pre-med. That really surprised him.

Lee is a third-year Harvard student studying neuroscience and computer science. She plans to go to medical school after graduation and wishes to pursue surgery.

Shin then reveals that he’s a doctor specializing in plastic surgery, catching Lee by surprise one more time. She then shares that she wants to specialize in plastic surgery as well.

Fans react to Shin and Lee’s age gap

Some fans were shocked at Shin and Lee’s nine-year age gap.

Here’s what a few others thought:

“Dongwoo setting up boundaries the second he found out her age + her major… It’s okay sis u deserve better,” one fan said.

“Dong-woo is cute and he’s a doctor, I wouldn’t mind the 9-year age gap,” a second fan shared.

