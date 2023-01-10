Spoilers: Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun bonded from the moment they met on Singles Inferno. From beginning to end, they’ve officially only had eyes for each other, and decided to happily leave together during episode 10.

Se-Jun picked So-E to head to Paradise with him, and flirted by racing each other in the swimming pool. Netflix viewers have been shipping their connection throughout season 2 – which ended with them leaving hand-in-hand.

They’re the success story on Singles Inferno season 2, but they’ve stayed silent about what happened after filming wrapped. Reality Titbit looks back at their journey together and where they are now.

So-E and Se-Jun on Singles Inferno

Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun went to Paradise together and left Singles Inferno hand-in-hand. She told him that, when he was a newcomer, she had “felt so exhausted” but that he helped her get out of that frame of mind.

When she waited for him on the beach, he simply grabbed her hand and said, “Let’s go.” She told him that she fell over on the stairs the day before, to which he replied: “See, this is why I get worried whenever you leave my sight.”

They thanked each other for their efforts. So-E told Se-Jun that she would visit where he works, at a tailor store, and that was their happy ending. Fans hailed the happy pair’s ending as “very satisfying.”

Fans hope they are still together

Se-Jun and So-E certainly left together, and she said she’d visit him at work, but they never actually put a label on their romance following Singles Inferno. As a result, viewers are eager to find out if they’re together.

One fan wrote: “So-e better than me coz I’d straight up ask what are we as soon as we get off #SinglesInferno2.”

Another penned: “So-E really won the show because she’s best friend’s with and ended up with TWO OF THE MAIN GREEN FLAGS IN #SinglesInferno2.”

“So-E and Se-Jun were the best of singles inferno 2, I said what I said,” said a fellow viewer.

Where So-E and Se-Jun are now

Neither So-E or Se-Jun are following each other on Instagram, and haven’t posted any pictures together. Despite this, each of their comments sections are overflooding with fans rooting for their romance.

Se-Jun has simply been posting updates on his tailored work, while So-E has stayed pretty silent by only sharing photos with friends, or by herself. The cast reunited on Netflix YouTube after filming but Se-Jun wasn’t present.

Looking through their likes, both of them haven’t commented on any posts, or even liked them. So it looks like they aren’t giving any tell-tale signs that they’re still together following their successful time on Singles Inferno.

