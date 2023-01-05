Lee So-E from Singles Inferno has joined K-drama The Glory cast as season 2 of the Netflix dating show gets underway. And it’s not the first time she’s had a starring acting role, as she was also on Snowdrop.

Viewers may have simply assumed Lee was a reality star, but she’s actually had guest roles in some of Korea’s most popular K-dramas. So-E never mentioned her acting appearances but did mention she studied theater and film.

The 23-year-old third-year student at Hanyang University is majoring in theater, as she felt curious about acting. She revealed: “I fell in love with the process of getting to know a character.” So, let’s peek at her role on The Glory.

Lee So-E on The Glory cast

Lee has a guest role on The Glory season 1 cast, a new K-drama that is now available on Netflix as of December 30, 2022. She plays Yoon So Hee at Sunghan High School, who is a victim of bullying during episode 4.

In Snowdrop, which came out in 2021, So-E is credited as one of the female students and hostages. She also played the guest role on The First Responders in 2022, as the character Kim Hyun Seo in episode 10.

That’s not all on her acting resume. Lee was also a ‘girl at a cafe’ on Hellbound in 2021 during episode 1, and even starred in a movie called Abba Father, which was released back in 2019.

She studies theater at university

Lee’s theater studies, which she is currently in the third year of at Hanyang University, are clearly paying off. She’s not only a star on Singles Inferno season 2 but is very active in the acting industry.

So-E is currently signed with Saram Entertainment, home to actors like Choi Soo-young, Naver reports. So-E is her stage name, and her real name is Lee Jang-hee, as per Koreaboo.

Singles Inferno fans react to The Glory debut

When So-E starred as So Hee on The Glory, Singles Inferno fans were quick to recognize her after seeing her on season 2 of the Netflix dating show. Some couldn’t believe it was quite her, but they were right!

Many shared their excitement on Twitter below:

