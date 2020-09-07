Chef’s Table has returned to Netflix, this season taking on the world of BBQ.

The acclaimed food docuseries explores some of the world’s greatest chefs in their respective fields. We’ve seen dessert masters and Michelin-starred maestros featured on the show, and now its the best pitmasters turn to take the floor.

The chefs featured in Chef’s Table: BBQ are Tootsie Tomanetz, Lennox Hastie, Rodney Scott, and Rosalia Chay Chuc.

Lennox Hastie is an Australian chef who is based in Sydney. His BBQ style is influenced by techniques he picked up in Basque Country. Lennox’s culinary skills had viewers drooling and desperate to get to his restaurant, Firedoor!

Find out everything you need to know about Chef Lennox Hastie here.

Who is Lennox Hastie?

Lennox Hastie is a chef based in Sydney Australia. He is originally from the UK, but his mother is Scottish and his father Australian.

Lennox knew he was going to be working in the food industry from a young age. When he was just 15 years old, Lennox started to work in the Michelin-starred kitchen at Gravetye Manor in Sussex, England. After his stint there, Lennox went on to study at Westminster Catering College. The contacts from his catering school set him up with a placement at Le Gavroche, the Mayfair restaurant owned by the Roux family. Lennox’s next big break was working at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison under the guidance of another Michelin-starred chef, Raymond Blanc.

After working in France, Lennox made the move to Spain where he found success working for Chef Victor Arguinzoniz at Asador Extebarri. It was here that Lennox’s love for cooking with fire came to be.

In 2011, Lennox moved to Australia and four years later he opened Firedoor, his restaurant in Sydney.

MAYAN MAGIC : Find out how to try Rosalia Chay Chuc’s BBQ here

Follow Chef Lennox Hastie on Instagram

If you couldn’t get enough of Lennox Hastie’s cookery skills, then following him on Instagram is a must. It’s no wonder that he’s roped in over 23,000 followers!

Lennox often posts snaps of his latest culinary creations, as well as his latest career moves.

You can follow Chef Lennox on Instagram @lennoxhastie.

Can you visit Firedoor?

Usually, the chefs featured on Chef’s Table would have their doors ready and open for new customers to come flooding in after the Netflix show airs. This time, things are a little different.

As the coronavirus pandemic has reframed the way we eat out, it may be a little harder than usual to swing by Firedoor.

The Firedoor restaurant is in Surry Hills, Sydney. You can make a reservation to visit, however the restaurant is open for dinner on Wednesdays to Saturday. There are just four time slots you can book for the evening: 5.30pm, 6pm, 8pm, 8.30pm. Each dining slot is just two hours long. You can find out more via the restaurant’s website.

Luckily for Firedoor, they have been able to open. Fellow Chef’s Table: BBQ star Tootsie has yet to reopen her restaurant; she can only do deliveries for now!

WATCH CHEF’S TABLE: BBQ ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK