Netflix has acquired The Rap Game for its reality TV collection and already its proving one of the hottest talent competitions about.

The series is produced by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latif, and follows them on the hunt for the brightest young star. It sees young lyricists between the ages of 12 and 16 compete for a chance to sign to Jermaine Dupri’s label.

There have been five seasons to date which originally aired on Lifetime. The first season aired in 2016 and the most recent showed last year.

One of the standout stars of the second season of The Rap Game was Lil Key. So, if you were looking for more details on Lil Key and where he is now, then we’ve got them! Find out about Lil Key here. *spoiler alert* If you have yet to see all of The Rap Game season 2, then read with caution, as we include details on the outcome of the second season.

Who is Lil Key?

Lil Key, whose name is really Keon Myers, is a rapper from Baltimore, Maryland. He was born on April 5th, 2000 which makes him currently 20 years old. Lil Key was just 16 years old when he appeared on The Rap Game.

Lil Key started his career from a young age, as he started posting videos of himself rapping to YouTube when he was just 12 years old.

He was born with a brachial plexus injury to his right arm. This limits how mobile Lil Key’s arm is, and he has subsequently been involved in charity work to help children suffering from injuries and disabilities.

Lil Key on The Rap Game

While on the show, Lil Key received mentoring from music industry icons such as Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Flo Rida, Nelly, Bow Wow, Monica, DaBrat, and producers Mike Kalombo, Zaytoven and Bryan-Michael Cox.

Lil Key consistently impressed on the show and made it to the season 2 finale. In the final, Lil Key faced off against 16-year-old rapper Mani.

Although Lil Key was a fan favourite to win, Jermaine Dupri decided to pick Mani as the winner. The fact that Lil Key did not win his season of The Rap Game has not deterred him from pursuing a career as a rapper. In fact, since appearing on the show, Lil Key’s platform has blown up.

Follow Lil Key on Instagram

To keep up to date with Lil Key in 2020, the best place to follow him is on Instagram. Expect loads of music promo and adorable pictures with his girlfriend, the successful YouTuber Princess Tommi.

Lil Key has racked up over 440,000 followers and counting.

You can check him out @bmorelilkey.

