Terrace House: Tokyo returned to Netflix worldwide on Tuesday, April 7th for Part 3. It aired earlier in Japan, but fans across the world have been patiently waiting for the streaming site to release the latest instalment of the reality series.

Part 3 brings many changes as three new housemates enter: Vivi Razdumina, Kai Kobayashi, and Tupas.

With the newbie Tupas also comes his boss, who might be familiar to the Japanese audience but worldwide many are wondering who he is.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Lily Franky!

Who is Lily Franky?

Lily Franky is a 56-year-old illustrator, writer, and actor originally from Fukuoka, Japan. His real name is Masaya Nakagawa, but has previously gone for other pseudonyms such as Elvis Woodstock.

Lily has appeared in more than 40 films since 2001 and has also been in several TV shows. He is best known internationally as the lead in the Oscar-nominated film Shoplifters.

Alongside his acting career, Lily is a successful illustrator. In fact, his illustrations were the basis for the popular anime show Oden-Kun.

Lily Franky on Terrace House: Tokyo

Johnkimverlu Tupas, a 22-year-old personal assistant to Lily Franky, joined the series in episode 26. Tupas became Lily’s assistant after winning a television competition show, which Lily himself hosted. Kind of like when Paris Hilton created the series My New BFF, but with an actual career at the end of it.

It wasn’t long before Tupas’s boss followed along and Lily is first introduced to viewers in episode 28.

They have a father-son type relationship, as Lily candidly asks Tupas about his love life and so on. It will be interesting to see how their relationship unfolds over the series, and if Lily will return as a more regular guest.

Viewers have taken to his appearance. One viewer even suggested on Twitter that: “maybe Lily Franky should be one of the hosts”!

Does Lily Franky have Instagram?

Unconfirmed, but it looks unlikely.

We could not find any official account for Lily Franky, and given that he is mega successful in Japan as an artist and actor, if he did have an account it would likely have a large following.

It looks as if Lily Franky does not have a Twitter account either.

