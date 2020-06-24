Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Lenox Hill, Netflix’s real-life version of Grey’s Anatomy, landed on the streaming site on Wednesday, June 10th. This highly addictive docuseries had viewers hooked from the get-go and it didn’t take long for everyone, us including, to binge all eight episodes.

So, when the series concluded and news dropped that Lenox Hill would be releasing a special ninth episode on Wednesday, June 24th, fans of the show could not believe their luck; season 2 seemed so far off!

Lenox Hill: Pandemic is the ninth episode of the first series, and as you may have guessed from the subtitle, it focusses on how the hospital has coped with the coronavirus. Three of the stars from Lenox Hill season 1 returned for the ninth episode: Dr. John Boockvar, Dr. David Langer and Dr. Mirtha Macri. Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson moved to California after filming the series and so was not featured in the new episode.

One of the additions to the series was Linda Kirschenbaum, a critical medical care doctor introduced on the emergency ward. So, who is Linda Kirschenbaum? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the Lenox Hill doctor.

Who is Dr. Linda Kirschenbaum?

Linda Kirschenbaum, DO is one of the doctors on the critical care medicine/internal medicine team.

She is originally from Bellmore, New York and is 57 years old in 2020.



Linda primarily works as a pulmonologist, a branch of medicine which deals with ailments of the lungs and respiratory system. Pulmonologists became increasingly important during the global pandemic, as COVID-19 is a respiratory disease.

Linda Kirschenbaum, DO – Medical career

Linda studied at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated in 1989.

She then embarked on residencies at St Vincents Hospital and Medical Center in New York. Linda completed her residency in 1993.

Over the years, Linda has become one of New York’s most respected ostheopaths and is also an academic professor. Linda is the Assistant Professor at Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and an Associate Professor at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra.

NETFLIX NEWS: What is the Last Chance U: Basketball spin-off?

Linda Kirschenbaum on Lenox Hill

We meet Linda in Lenox Hill season 1 episode 9 in the midst of the pandemic. She is treating the COVID patients who are in critical condition, ones who are reliant on feeding tubes and breathing apparatus.

As the severity of the pandemic dramatically increases throughout the episode, we watch as the death toll and infection rates soar. This leads to painful conversations between the doctors and patients’ families, informing them of grave situation. Linda has to carry out such calls in the episode.

WATCH LENOX HILL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK