Los Feliz murder house had Brandon reaching for the sage on Buying Beverly Hills











Buying Beverly Hills is a new Netflix series that shows off some of the most impressive homes going. The houses shown in the series are worth millions of dollars – some come complete with Netflix in the shower while others have very interesting histories. A stand-out property from the show has been the Los Feliz murder house featured in episode 6.

During the series junior realtor Brandon Graves meets The Agency’s Jon Grauman to walk through a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Beverly Hills.

And although the home is set to undergo a total remodel, as the name suggests the property has a murky past. Let’s find out more about the Los Feliz murder house.

House in Buying Beverly Hills episode 6 faces ‘overhaul’

Brandon Graves, from the Jon Grauman team at Umansky, walks us through a listing during episode 6 of Buying Beverly Hills. He explains the property is in need of remodeling and is currently under construction.

Brandon says: “This is Jon’s client’s listing and he has hired [architect] Richard Landry to overhaul this thing.”

The property’s address is 2475 Glendower Place, Los Angeles, CA 90027 and it was built in 1925.

What is the Los Feliz murder house?

***WARNING: Descriptions below of a disturbing nature***

During the episode, Jon says he “gets heebeejeebees” just standing in one of the rooms in the house.

Brandon asks why, as he doesn’t know the history of the house. Jon explains they’re standing in the “infamous murder house” where Dr Harold Perelson killed his wife and himself in 1959.

He explains: “In the late 1950s there was a family living here. The husband had a psychotic break, he took a ball peen hammer to his wife who was sleeping in bed and bludgeoned her to death. The kids were able to escape. The husband laid down next to the wife and swallowed a load of pills and killed himself.”

Brandon replies: “If I’d have known this was the murder house, I’d have said a prayer for me and everybody else. I’m not a big sager and cleanser – but I will be today.”

House abandoned for 62 years

Buying Beverly Hills reveals the house has been left abandoned for more than 62 years, ever since the murder. The property is still for sale, according to Zillow, and is listed for $5.5 million.

When Jon asks Richard Landry whether he and his team of architects have ever worked on a house with that type of history before, Richard replies he worked on Sharon Tate’s former home, another infamous LA ‘murder house.’

Fancy Pants Homes reports Tate, an actress married to director Roman Polanksi, was murdered on August 8, 1969 when she was eight months pregnant. The crime was carried out by a group connected to Charles Manson, who ran a cult based in the Californian desert.

