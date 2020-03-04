University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is Blind has landed to Netflix on Thursday, February 13th and quickly turned into one of the hottest shows to watch around the world.

The dating series is innovative, if not slightly bizarre, where daters get to know each other chatting through isolated pods. Then, after just a couple of days, one will propose and they will decide to get married without ever having laid eyes on one another.

Barnett was one of the more sought-after bachelors on the series, winning over both Jessica Batten and Amber Pike. But eventually, after much strife from Jessica, Barnett chose Amber.

The couple got married in the season finale – as did Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton – but are they still together?

Meet Love is Blind’s Barnett

Matt Barnett – who goes just by his last name – is a 27-year-old engineer originally from Canton, Georgia.

He graduated from Georgia Tech in late 2013 before pursuing a career in engineering.

Barnett is super athletic, super smart and an all-round catch… and doesn’t he just know it. Initially, Barnett comes across as your typical ‘bro’ talking about how he exclusively dates pretty girls. But when it came down to the blind dating section in the pods, Barnett actually came across as a sweetheart.

Except for when he *ahem* called Diamond a stripper… that wasn’t cool.

Barnett and Amber on Love is Blind

Barnett hit it off with three girls in the pods: LC, Amber Pike and Jessica Batten. But Barnett settled down with 25 year old Amber and proposed, after he narrowly escaped the love triangle between Jessica, himself and Mark Cuevas!

Barnett proved he could be quite the romantic on their getaway to Mexico.

Speaking about Amber, Barnett said: “I feel like we’ve known each other for at least a couple of years, we’re just comfortable around each other.”

He continued

I hope we do make it to the fifty year mark, have anniversaries… I mean that’s the goal of marriage, isn’t it?

Awww, Barnett!

Are Barnett and Amber still together?

Yes!

Both couples who wed on the show are still married, which is enough to make even the coldest heart believe in love.

Barnett and Amber even told OprahMag.com that they are planning another wedding. Amber said: “”I still want to do the bridal showers and the bachelorette parties—all the traditional Southern stuff that we skipped over and rushed through.”

There was an Instagram clue that the couple were still together, as both took pictures at the Colosseum in Rome and referenced the same quote from Gladiator. But they tactically posted these pictures three months apart to make it look as if they were not travelling to Rome together… sneaky!

You can keep up to date with Barnett on IG @matt_d_barnett. Follow Amber @atypicalamber.

