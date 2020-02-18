University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Love is Blind kicked off on Thursday, February 13th, it has quickly gained a huge fanbase of hopeless romantics who are desperate for this crazy experiment to pay off.

The Netflix series puts the idea that ‘love is blind’ to the test. Over a thirty-eight day period, daters will meet their future husband or wife by communicating through isolated pods. When they’ve clicked with someone enough to believe they could build a life with them, they begin the next steps: meeting the family and planning the wedding. Oh, but not until after a romantic getaway to Mexico.

From the get-go, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton connected. They even got engaged after just five days!

Read on to find out whether things have worked out between Love is Blind’s sweetest couple.

Lauren and Cameron on Instagram

First off, neither Lauren nor Cameron follow each other on Instagram. This may lead you to suspect that they are no longer in a relationship, but there seems to be something suspect going on between the two. One keen fan has done some serious digging into their Instagram feeds, leading us to believe that they may still be an item.

On January 16th, 2020, both Lauren and Cameron shared Instagram pictures in the same LA Fitness gym.

The next spot was that both Love is Blind stars locate their Instagram posts in Decatur, Georgia. One of Cameron’s IG posts in Decatur was even shot by Lauren’s company. The Speed Brand commented “great session” beneath the picture of Cameron.

Further investigation revealed that the couple may have returned to Mexico in December 2019, as both were spotted in Cancún wearing the exact same sunglasses.

The nail in the coffin is a more recent Instagram image from October 2019, where you can see that Lauren is still wearing an engagement ring!

Love is Blind release schedule

Love is Blind was filmed all the way back in October 2018. So, any of the relationships that formed on the show are now past their one-year mark.

There has been no word from Kinetic Content or Netflix on why there was such a delay in its release schedule, but it means that any relationship which started on the show would have just been working out as usual, with no interferences from fans or camera crews.

We think that it could be highly likely that Lauren and Cameron were required to keep their relationship status hush-hush. It could have even been signed in the contract!

As Lauren and Cameron stopped liking each others’ Instagram pictures around January 2020, we think the production team is definitely hiding the relationship before the final episode airs.

So, does that mean Lauren and Cameron are still together?

Yes!

From all the Instagram evidence plus the contractual obligations many reality stars have to abide to (unconfirmed in this instance), we think it’s likely Cameron and Lauren have stayed together since filming Love is Blind.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually goes down in the coming episodes. Whether there’s a wedding or not at the end of the experiment, it looks as if Lauren and Cameron are still the most loved-up couple in Georgia!

