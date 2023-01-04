Love Is Blind Brazil is drawing to a close, and the couples seem stronger than ever including Thamara and Alisson. However, fans are not impressed with Thamara’s behavior in the most recent episode.

With only the final two episodes left to air, the couples were seen choosing their wedding outfits on the newest episodes, and emotions were running high. The couples, who fell in love with each other’s personalities not long ago, are now getting ready to make a huge commitment to one another.

We take a look into Thamara and why fans aren’t best pleased with her at the moment.

Who is Thamara?

Thamara Térez is a 30-year-old lawyer who lives in Rio de Janeiro.

She said she falls for men who consider her a “goddess on Earth and always put her first.” She describes that as her ideal man.

Her last two relationships ended because of disloyalty, so she’s come on the show to hopefully find true love.

Thamara called her ex to tell him the news

The couple seemed to be going from strength to strength in the show until we see Thamara tell Alisson she called her ex to tell him the news of the engagement.

She told her new partner the news and that her ex was ok with it. Alisson seemed to be ok with the call, however, fans on Twitter felt differently.

One penned: “Thamara is a walking red flag. You broke up with your boyfriend of 7 years one day and some days later you’re at Love is Blind.”

However, Alisson’s parents seemed to approve of Thamara, with his mum even telling her he loved her. Some fans also feel the same.

Thamara from Love Is Blind Brazil on Instagram

Love Is Blind Brazil star Thamara can be found on Instagram @thamaraterez.

At the time of writing, Thamara has 34.8k followers on the platform and posts a range of content including promo for the show and her many holidays abroad.

She and her partner Alisson are still following each other on the platform, which seems promising, so the ex-drama may not have phased him. We guess we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happens.

