Netflix’s Love Is Blind has been a hit across the globe, and Brazil is no different. The show is back in the country for season 2 and as the end draws closer, fans will probably want to know which Love Is Blind Brazil couples are still together from the show.

The show sees singletons try and find their future spouse, blindly, as the show states. They meet in pods, using only their charm and personality to see if they’re compatible with the person on the other side of the wall, without knowing what they look like.

The season does not conclude until January 11, and therefore the contestants may be under strict rules not to give any info away before then. However, we’ve checked through Instagram to see which couples still follow each other, and which ones don’t.

©Netflix

The Love Is Blind: Brazil couples relationships on Instagram

Verônica Brito and William Domiêncio: The pair seemed to be compatible straight away, however, the honeymoon stage may not have lasted for the two. In fact, William follows Verônica on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back

Tiago Augusto and Vanessa Carvalho: Tiago formed a connection with Vanessa and Nina at the start of the show, but chose Vanessa. However, the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Flávia Queiroz and Robert Richard: The pair bonded quickly over the fact they were both raised by single mothers, and it seemed promising. It does still seem promising for the pair, as they both still follow each other on the platform.

Thamara Térez and Alisson Hentges: The pair had amazing chemistry on the show, and it seems that this may still be ongoing as they both still follow each other on Instagram.

Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins: The spark between these two was evident, at the start, however, we saw them hit a wall in episode 8. It seems like they may have not been able to overcome this, as at the time of writing it seems the pair do not follow each other on Instagram.

Which Love is Blind: Brazil season 1 couples are still together?

Although many couples on season 1 seemed to end with a happily-ever-after, unfortunately, for most of them who did get married, it didn’t seem to last.

However, it was a happy ending for two contestants in a twist of events. Nanda, who we saw marrying Thiago at the end of season 1 is now married to her other option in the pods, Mack!

Although the two didn’t get together on screen, off-screen they seem to be very happy and even have a baby together.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND: BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know