Season 2 of Love Is Blind Brazil has come to end and the epic finale showed us if love really was blind when the couples’ met at the alter, including Flavia and Robert.

The contestants started off speaking to each other through walls in a pod, with no idea what each other looked like. By episode 10, they were waiting at the other end of the aisle for each other, hoping to start their new lives as a married couple.

We take a look into Flavia and Robert’s Love Is Blind Brazil’s wedding and relationship, and whether there are any hints if the two or still together.

Flavia and Robert’s Love Is Blind Brazil Relationship

The pair bonded quickly over the fact they were both raised by single mothers, and their connection seemed to grow stronger from there.

Although the relationship wasn’t easy. Robert had previously had a 10-year relationship end over infidelity which made him question himself and his emotions. Flavia also doubted Robert’s interest in her at the start, however, Robert explained it was because he had trouble opening up.

Breaking traditions, Flavia was the one who proposed to Robert in the pods, and Robert then got down on one knee to officially pop the question.

The pair did not hesitate in saying ‘I do’

Emotions ran high before the wedding but Flavia and Robert showed no hesitation in saying I do to each other once they were down the aisle.

Their speeches raised emotions again before they shared a passionate kiss which erupted in cheers from their family and friends,

Robert called the wedding a dream come true and said all he wants now is to live life with Flavia, whilst she called it the happiest day of her life.

Flavia no longer follows Robert on Instagram

At the time of writing, Flavia does not follow Robert on Instagram, although he follows her, which could indicate there may be trouble in paradise.

Neither of the two has posted anything on the platform that indicates the status of the relationship yet. Flavia has taken to her Instagram to thank fans, while Robert has been sharing fan photos watching the two.

The Love Is Blind Brazil reunion airs on Netflix on February 1 so we guess we’ll have to wait until then to see what happens.

