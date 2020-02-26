University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Is Blind is Netflix’s brand new dating series which has bizarrely swept up the world’s attention. Think you wouldn’t be able to get hooked on watching couples in isolated pods, chatting and falling in love? Think again.

So, with the grande finale airing on Thursday, February 27th, we thought what better way to celebrate than with a good ol’ fashioned drinking game. You don’t need to get plastered to get through an episode of Love Is Blind, but it sure does make it fun. Also, that’s what people do at the best of weddings!

This drinking game will see you through any of the episodes from Love Is Blind season 1, but we’re sure it’ll be extra fun if you play it during the two-hour final episode…

You will need…

A bunch of pals

Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)

Shot glasses

Pint glasses

Something to watch Love Is Blind on

Love Is Blind drinking game: The rules

The rules are simple, pour your drinks, get the shots lined up and whack on an episode of Love Is Blind.

Rule #1

Take a sip every time Jessica mentions age (this one is going to get you hammered, sorry)

Rule #2

Take a sip every time Mark mentions his mother

Rule #3

Take a shot every time Giannina and Damian argue (to help you get through it all)

Rule #4

Take a shot every time Jessica puts on her baby voice

Rule #5

Take a sip every time Lauren talks about race

Rule #6

Take a shot when someone says “spend the rest of my life with”

Rule #7

Cheers and take a sip when Jessica has a glass of wine

Rule #8

Down your drink if someone proposes or they actually go through with the wedding (this could get you into a sticky situation for the two-hour finale)

How to watch Love Is Blind

The series kicked off on Netflix on Thursday, February 13th – just in time for Valentine’s Day! Five episodes were initially uploaded, with a following four coming to air on Thursday, February 20th.

If you’re like us, you will have already binge-watched all nine available episodes in preparation for the final. The final episode will air on Thursday, February 27th.

Play this drinking game whenever you please; buckle down with some friends on a Friday night and get through an episode, or host a full-on finale party!

