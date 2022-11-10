Love Is Blind fans aren't shocked at Bartise's 'blonde girl on a boat' admission











Love Is Blind season 3 episodes 11 and 12 dropped on Netflix on November 9. At long last, fans got to see which of the couples said “I do” at the altar and which decided to go their separate ways.

Viewers also got the bonus of the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion, which saw participants reminisce about their experiences while talking to Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

One stand-out moment from the reunion was when Bartise admitted he had relations with a “tall blonde” girl after things didn’t work out with Nancy. So let’s find out more about what he said and what fans have made of the revelation.

View Instagram Post

Bartise and Nancy on Love Is Blind

After experiencing some ups and downs during the Love Is Blind experiment, Nancy said “I do” but Bartise decided he didn’t want to carry on with their relationship let alone get married.

Nancy joked at the Love Is Blind reunion it was “Love Is Blindsided” as far as she was concerned as she didn’t see Bartise’s wedding day actions coming.

Nancy was visibly upset at the reunion and said she “really did love” Bartise, telling him: “I think it was the promise you made to me that you would not blindside me.”

Bartise also admitted he found watching their journey back “really tough.”

Bartise and the tall blonde

During the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion, Vanessa Lachey asked Nancy and Bartise: “So have you guys tried to go on dates since Love Is Blind?”

Alexa jumped in to claim: “The next day.”

Speaking of Bartise, Nancy added: “He had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media. And I was like ok. It was someone posting a video of the scene and then you caught Bartise and this tall blonde next to him and then that same tall blonde over the weekend.”

Nancy claimed the blonde woman was “on his lap, all over him.”

Bartise responded: “Yes, there was a blonde girl with me.

“That night nothing happened. Something eventually happened on July Fourth on a boat. There was a lot of drinking and a lot of coping [I was] doing. To be honest, I don’t think my sex life is anybody’s business here.”

Bartise apologized for the “timing of it” but added he didn’t feel “comfortable” speaking about his sex life at the reunion.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Netflix PR and Bartise Bowden for comment.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Some fans ‘aren’t shocked’ at Bartise

Bartise’s ‘blonde girl on a boat’ admission prompted many Love Is Blind viewers to take to Twitter after the reunion aired.

Many tweeted they weren’t shocked to hear the revelation.

However, others weren’t happy the information was brought up at the reunion. One fan tweeted: “I don’t even know why Alexa felt the need to blurt out [about what reportedly happened] a day after the wedding.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK