Love Is Blind fans convinced Nancy and Zanab wore same dress on wedding day











Cole Barnett, Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez, Raven Ross, Zanab Jaffrey, and many more people all decided to take part in Netflix’s social experiment show, Love Is Blind, in 2022. The show has been hugely successful since it dropped its first season and it’s onto its third this year.

Forget the emotional turmoil of the participants on Love Is Blind, fans cannot stop tweeting about the season 3 wedding dresses. Some are saying that they think Nancy and Zanab wore the same dress on their big days. So, let’s find out more about what people are saying and what the dresses looked like…

Love Is Blind season 3 wedding dresses

During Love Is Blind season 3, the couples had the exciting task of deciding what they were going to wear on their wedding days.

The wedding dress shopping scenes were pretty emotional for some of the ladies on the show, including Zanab, who lost both of her parents when she was younger.

Friends and family were on hand to help the participants pick out their outfits for the big day. The other cast members of the show were also present at the dress fittings and the bachelor and bachelorette parties leading up to the wedding days.

Cole was interested in a velvet jacket on his wedding day but said that Zanab wanted him to stick to black or navy for his suit as her day was already going to be “emotional.”

Nancy’s dress moment was emotional

Love Is Blind season 3 episode 8, The Perfect Fit, saw Nancy shopping for her wedding dress with her stepmother and the rest of the Love Is Blind ladies.

Nancy got emotional during the dress shopping as her parents have passed away and therefore missed out on moments such as seeing her in her dress and being there on her wedding day.

Zanab said she’d always imagined that the most important women in her life would have been there on the days she tried on her wedding dress: “I lost my parents at a young age, so today is one of those bittersweet moments where I’m absolutely thinking about my mum and I’m really missing my sister.”

Fans were also emotional watching the scene. One tweeted: “I wish I could jump thru the TV and hug Zanab when she was trying on the wedding dress”

Another said: “Zanab’s stepmom asking her which dress she thinks her mom would like already had me tearing up”.

Fans think Nancy and Zanab wore the same dress

Although many people were focused on the emotions surrounding the wedding days on Love Is Blind, other eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to ask if Nancy and Zanab wore the same dress on their wedding days.

During episode 8, Zanab and Nancy tried on different dresses. Zanab tried on the dress she wore on the wedding day, whereas Nancy tried on a strapless gown.

One person tweeted: “Is lack of sleep getting to me or do Nancy and Zanab have basically the same wedding dress?”

Another said: “When I saw that Zanab was wearing the same wedding dress as Nancy I knew the wedding wasn’t happening since Nancy’s wedding didn’t happen. Bad luck dress.”

More tweeted photos of the dresses side by side and asked: “this is the same dress, right?”

