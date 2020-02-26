University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Wedding dresses at the ready, as Netflix fans around the world have gone crazy for their brand new dating series Love Is Blind and are in the mood for some romancing themselves.

The three week long event kicked off on Thursday, February 13th, culminating in the wedding ceremony which will air in a two-hour special on Thursday, February 27th.

The bizarre dating series has captured Netflix viewers’ attention from around the globe, and now, UK viewers are demanding that they make a British version of the show. So, will there ever be a UK series?

Love Is Blind: the UK version

Love Is Blind has proven itself as the surprise smash hit of the reality TV dating world. At first, you might not think the bizarre concept – agreeing to marry someone you’ve never seen before – might not work, but it has proven a success!

Since it gained a huge fanbase at home in America and beyond, British viewers have taken to tagging Netflix UK’s Twitter account in their tweets, demanding a British series.

British TV presenter Snoochie Shy tweeted: “Hello can we have a UK version of #LoveIsBlind pls?”

A DJ called Melody Kane tweeted to Netflix UK to say: “We need a #LoveIsBlind UK version please. Please accept this as stage one of my audition application.”

So, people are pretty keen!

Hey @netflix when you eventually do a #LoveIsBlind UK version, @NetflixUK hit me up because, I too am ready to fall in love and get engaged in 5 working days 💃🏽💃🏽 — Sammy (@Samybabyy_) February 21, 2020

Could there be a UK version?

Potentially, given the success of the dating series so far.

It’s not unlike Netflix to take an idea of one reality series and bring it to another country. That is exactly what they did with British reality series The Circle, when they launched it in the US last year.

So, there’s always a chance they could do the reverse and bring the American series to Blighty. Fingers crossed!

It would be down to the production company, Kinetic Content, on how they go forwards with the series. They have yet to confirm whether they will even bring back the American version for a second season.

Started Love is Blind and immediately want a UK version that I can go on. #LoveIsBlind — The Winter Tinderer (@the_tinderer) February 24, 2020

Watch Love Is Blind season 1

The series kicked off on Netflix on Thursday, February 13th – just in time for Valentine’s Day! Five episodes were initially uploaded, with a following four coming to air on Thursday, February 20th.

If you’re like us, you will have already binge-watched all nine available episodes in preparation for the final. The final episode will air on Thursday, February 27th.

All are on Netflix to stream.

