Love Is Blind fans are flooding Bartise Bowden’s social media asking him to reveal his baby mama in 2023.

Bartise Bowden rose to fame as one of the cast members of Love Is Blind season 3.

The Netflix show kicked off in 2020 and saw Nancy and Bartise, SK and Raven, Colleen and Matt and more couples experience a very unique social experiment.

In April 2023, Bartise revealed that he’s now a father and shared photos of himself with his son.

Bartise’s baby announcement

Netflix star Bartise was first thrust into the limelight during Love Is Blind season 3.

In 2023, he also was a cast member on Perfect Match.

Judging by his reality TV appearances, Bartise has been eager to find himself ‘the one’.

He may not have found love via Netflix shows but there’s now a new love in Bartise’s life in the form of his newborn son.

He took to Instagram on April 7 to share the adorable news.

Fans ‘need’ to know who Bartise’s baby mama is

Bartise shared several photos and videos of himself with his son to Instagram in 2023.

He announced the news that he’s a father but is yet to share who his son’s mother is.

Tonnes of the Love Is Blind star’s fans took to the comments section on social media to say that they “need” to know who his baby mama is.

More also expressed their surprise at Bartise’s news, writing: “Bartise being the first dad after Perfect Match was not on my bingo card.”

Many of Bartise’s reality TV friends showed their support in the comments, including Shayne Jansen.

Taking to TikTok, reality TV content creator, Zachary Reality, wrote that he can “confirm” that the mother is not one of the Perfect Match cast members.

Bartise wants to be his son’s ‘hero’

Twenty-seven-year-old Bartise shared his exciting news with the world in April 2023.

He made reference to his reality TV fame in the baby announcement.

Bartise captioned his Instagram post: “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella.”

