









Bartise Bowden, 27, and Nancy Rodriguez, 31, are one of the couples giving the Love Is Blind social experiment a go in 2022. The season 3 stars met one another in pods and decided to get engaged purely by connecting over conversations. They’d never seen one another before and after meeting, Nancy and Bartise are set to give their relationship a chance.

While there’s drama coming in left, right, and center on the show, fans are all talking about one of the cast member’s siblings. So, let’s find out more about Bartise’s sister and what happened when she appeared on Love Is Blind…

Love Is Blind season 3 episode 6 – Netflix

Nancy and Bartise meet each other’s families

During Love Is Blind Season 6 – Return to Reality – Bartise and Nancy find out more about one another. Nancy shows off one of the properties in her portfolio and the two talk money as they adjust to ‘real life’ together.

The two meet one another’s families and Bartise exclaims that he’s “in love” with Nancy to her mom.

There was a surprise in store for Nancy during the episode when a conversation she’d previously had with Bartise about their stances on abortion resurfaced.

Bartise’s sister appears in Love Is Blind

After Bartise had been acquainted with Nancy’s folks, the two welcomed his parents and sister into their apartment.

When the subject of Bartise and Nancy’s abortion conversation came up, his sister weighed in on the chat and gave her opinion.

The topic caused Bartise’s sister to burst into tears. She said: “Sorry, I’m quite passionate about this. They’re such blessings, so to think that it’s able for them to not be here, it’s crazy.”

Love Is Blind fans took to Twitter following the chat, with many confused over Bartise’s sister’s tears. Others had their attention taken by what they think is a resemblance between Bartise’s sister and his co-star, Raven Ross.

Meet Bartise’s sister on Instagram

With over 3.6K followers on Instagram, Bartise’s sister, Amalia, can be found at @malibowden.

She writes “Texas” in her IG bio, so we can assume this is where Amalia is based or at least grew up.

Bartise’s sister also shares snaps of herself with her partner on the ‘gram. She’s in a relationship with a football coach named James Lockheart per her Instagram posts. The two got engaged in August 2022.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK