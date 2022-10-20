Love Is Blind fans 'rooting' for Brennon and Alexa to be 'new Cam and Lauren'











Love Is Blind season 3 viewers have only just started bingeing the latest installment of the Netflix show but many are already hoping Brennon and Alexa will be the “new Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed” from season 1. Brennon and Alexa hit it off in the pods episodes of the show and we’re yet to see whether their marriage lasts after tying the knot sight unseen.

The show’s hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, are guiding the couples through their Love Is Blind journey and, as always with the show, fans can expect ups and downs.

While many couples from seasons 1 and 2 ended up calling off their relationships, some remain married including Cameron and Lauren, and Barnett and Amber.

View Instagram Post

Meet Brennon and Alexa

Brennon Lemieux is 32 years old and works as a water treatment engineer. He’s married to Alexa Alfia, who is 27 and owns an insurance agency.

Alexa’s celebrity couple she’d model her relationship on is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Speaking about Alexa in Love Is Blind episode 1, Brennon said she makes him “feel heard.”

Brennon and Alexa – Love Is Blind spoilers ahead

After only hearing one another’s voices, Brennon and Alexa were the first season 3 couple to get engaged in the pods. They then met each other for the first time and are set to go on a honeymoon and experience living together in the coming episodes.

Brennon and Alexa may be following in the footsteps of season 1 couple Lauren and Cameron as they were also the first couple to get engaged in the pods in their season.

Love Is Blind fans rooting for them

As soon as Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix in 2022, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the participants. When it comes to Brennon and Alexa, fans seem totally in love with their love for each other.

One fan tweeted: “Please let Brennan and Alexa be the new Cam and Lauren.”

Another wrote: “Brennan and Alexa give me Lauren and whatshisname vibes – hopefully that’s a good sign.”

Others tweeted they were “rooting” for the couple while someone wrote: “It’s Brennan and Alexa for me. End the season! Two good souls you can tell.”

Here’s some more reactions on Twitter:

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK