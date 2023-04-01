Love is Blind viewers have a lot to say about Micah Lussier’s friend, Shelby, and she’s not even a contestant on the show.

The Netflix series kicked off its fourth season on March 24 and brings a whole new batch of singletons to the screen.

Micah, Kwame, Paul, Jack, and co all embarked on the unique dating experience which sees contestants marry someone sight unseen.

One Love is Blind star who appears to keep catching fans’ attention is Micah. The Netflix show contestant first had people tweeting when fans dubbed Micah and Irina “mean girls.”

Meet Shelby from Love is Blind

Love is Blind season 4 is in full swing in April 2023 and the couples are already introducing one another to their friends and family.

Episode 8 introduced fans to Micha’s friends Shelby and Micayla. Micah’s partner, Paul Peden, got to meet them for the first time at Shelby’s birthday party.

Micah said that Shelby is her “harshest critic,” adding: “Anyone I date has to pass her test, and Micayla, too.”

Micah’s friends quiz Paul

Twenty-six-year-old marketing manager Micah said that Paul was “looking like a snack” at her friend, Shelby’s, birthday party.

Paul was asked what “drew” him to Micah and her friends said that he was lucky to be sleeping next to her.

Shelby asked: “How serious are you?”

Paul replied that he doesn’t “date that casually,” adding: “I sure as hell don’t get engaged casually.”

Micah added: “Shelby has single-handedly terminated relationships for me.”

Love is Blind fans tweet about Shelby

Many Love is Blind viewers have compared Micah’s bestie to her co-star Irina Solomonova. One tweeted: “im crying. micah’s real life best friend shelby is literally just blonde Irina.”

Some suggested that Shelby is “in love” with Micah, while others considered that she could be “jealous” of the Love is Blind star.

Shelby can be found on Instagram with a private account at @shelbytschohl where she has around 1.7k followers.

She and Micah have clearly been friends for a long time as they can be seen pictured together many years back on Micha’s Instagram page.

When it came to Shelby’s comments on Love is Blind season 4 episode 8, she said that she was “skeptical” about Paul because she wants the best for Micah.

It looks like Love is Blind fans confused Shelby’s protectiveness over Micah for “jealousy” during episode 8.

