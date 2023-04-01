Josh Demas has Love is Blind fans talking about his ears in 2023.

The Love is Blind star rose to fame during season 4 of the Netflix show. He is one of the singletons who is giving the social experiment a go.

After making it through the pods episodes, Josh chose who he wanted to marry sight unseen.

He works as a project manager when he’s not appearing on the Netflix show, but Josh also has a lot more talents to him that fans may not know about.

All kinds of drama has been brewing during season 4 and fans have been giving their take on all the events. Love is Blind fans had lots to say about Micah’s best friend, Shelby, after episodes 6-8 came out.

© 2023

Meet Josh from Love is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting the fourth season of Love is Blind in 2023.

One of the series’ contestants is 31-year-old Josh.

He works as a project engineer and can be found on Instagram at @jdemas with almost 6k followers.

Tension began building between Josh and Marshall during episode 2 of the show. Josh said that he “caught feelings” for Jackelina in the pods and that he is “very competitive.”

Josh is a jui jitsu competitor

Although Josh didn’t introduce himself on Love is Blind as a title-winning fighter, he has some achievements under his belt.

In December 2019, Josh wrote on Instagram that he came second place in the world competing in no gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He wrote: “Not what I wanted but I’ll be back…”

Josh is also a wrestler, he wrestled for Ohio State University.

Love is Blind fans talk about Josh’s ears

Love is Blind season 4 viewers have been commenting on all kinds of aspects of the show in 2023.

Josh has been dubbed as having “fighter’s ears,” by some fans of the show.

He likely has “subperichondrial hematoma,” AKA cauliflower ear, which is often common in people who take part in sports such as MMA, rugby, and wrestling.

The condition is caused by external ear trauma. Cleveland Clinic writes: “When an ear injury occurs, the blood vessels that supply nutrients to your cartilage can tear. This causes blood to accumulate between your cartilage and your perichondrium…”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW