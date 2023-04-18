The Love is Blind reunion was full of surprises, including the return of Bartise Bowden as his newborn baby, and fans want to know if he has a girlfriend after his numerous attempts at Netflix dating shows.

After four seasons, Love is Blind has introduced us to an array of singles, some more memorable than others. Some go on to live happily ever after in their marriages, while some (like Bartise) go on to partake in even more Netflix dating shows.

We take a look at who Bartise’s baby mama is, and what we know about his relationship status.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Bartise ‘broke the internet’ with baby announcement

A couple of weeks ago, Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden ‘broke the internet’ with his baby announcement that literally, no one saw coming, seeing as he was on a dating show two months ago.

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote: “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella”

Of course, as soon as he posted it, fans were eager to know who the baby mama is, and luckily for them, it has now been revealed.

The Love is Blind star’s baby mama is a fellow Dallas resident named Olivia Gross. She can be found on social media @livigrl432.

Love is Blind fans want to know if Bartise Bowden has a girlfriend after shocking return

It seems like Bartise’s baby has taken after his dad as he made his first Netflix appearance on the reunion show. The two popped up on a video, which some fans described as a ‘jump scare.’

As well as introducing his own child, the star wanted to know when the newly married couples were going to make ‘Love is Blind babies.’

Although Bartise has not revealed the status of his relationship, TikTok shows that he and his baby mama are at least civil, as as a blonde woman who looks similar to her is spotted in the back of his Easter video.

“Wow they really ended with a Bartise jump scare #LOVEISBLINDreunion,” tweeted one viewer.

“Bartise and his son was just a whole jump scare omg why did you put that in? With Nancy in the audience?!,” wrote another.

The Netflix star has tried a fair share of dating shows

We first met Bartise on Love is Blind season 3. His dramatic wedding saw him saying no to then-fiance Nancy at the altar, which erupted into a huge family fight.

He then tried his bets on the new dating show, Perfect Match, which was again hosted by Nick Lachey and although he had a connection with Izzy, it didn’t go any further.

After his return to Netflix once again on the Love is Blind reunion, fans joke that he has Netflix in a ‘chokehold’ and he’ll probably be back catfishing on The Circle next season.

