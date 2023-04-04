Love is Blind season 4 is making history by having the first-ever live reunion on Netflix, so we take a look at the release date and cast so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Netflix dropped the fourth season of the hit dating show just months after the third season, and if you thought things couldn’t get any more dramatic after the last, the Love is Blind season 4 cast has definitely proved you wrong.

We take a closer look at the Love is Blind reunion and trailer, and just how long fans have to wait to see the drama go down. Spoiler, it’s not long.

© 2023

When is the Love is Blind LIVE reunion release date?

The Love is Blind season 4 reunion will air on Sunday 16 April at 8 PM ET, which is 5 PM PT. For viewers overseas, that’s 12am GMT on Monday 17 April. However, it has not yet been announced whether the reunion will be shown live outside of the US.

The final episodes will air on April 14, so viewers have two days to make sure they’re up to date before the explosive reunion is set to take place.

Taping will take place in LA with regular hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Season 4 of the hit dating show was filmed in May 2022, so it’s almost been a whole year for more twists and turns and drama to erupt.

Netflix drops the trailer

In a Netflix first, the reunion will be filmed completely live.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey tease audiences by asking if they want a spoiler, only to be informed that they don’t have any, and they have ‘no idea’ what’s going to go down.

If previous years are anything to go by, we know it’s a lot.

They end the trailer by saying: “With the twists and turns of this season, you know the tea is going to be spilled.”

In terms of the Love is Blind reunion cast, the trailer shows a bunch of the cast members drinking from iconic gold cups and it looks like they’re ready to spill the tea. We are so ready to hear it.

Fans can’t wait for the Love is Blind LIVE reunion

The live reunion has its own hashtag, and Love is Blind fans have already started flooding Twitter with their excitement for the new style of the show.

“The #LoveIsBlind season 4 reunion is going to premiere live during primetime on a Sunday night… so smart of them to try this. I love it,” one user tweeted.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX NOW