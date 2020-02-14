University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is Blind has landed on Netflix this Thursday, February 13th to bring some much needed romance to all of our Valentine’s Day.

The dating series is innovative, if not slightly bizarre, where daters get to know each other chatting through isolated “pods.” Then, after just a couple of days, one will propose and they will decide to get married without ever having laid eyes on one another.

Barnett was one of the more sought-after bachelors on the series, winning over both Jessica Batten and Amber Pike.

Find out about Barnett here, plus whether things worked out between him and Amber!

Meet Love is Blind’s Barnett

Matt Barnett – who goes just by his last name – is a 27-year-old engineer originally from Canton, Georgia.

He graduated from Georgia Tech in late 2013 before pursuing a career in engineering.

Barnett is super athletic, super smart and an all-round catch… and doesn’t he just know it! Initially, Barnett comes across as your typical ‘bro’ talking about how he exclusively dates pretty girls. But when it came down to the blind dating section in the pods, Barnett actually came across as a sweetheart.

Except for when he *ahem* called Diamond a stripper… that wasn’t cool.

Barnett on Love is Blind

Barnett hit it off with two girls, in particular: Amber Pike and Jessica Batten. But after he escaped the love triangle between Jessica, himself and Mark Cuevas, Barnett settled down with Amber and proposed!

Barnett proved he could be quite the romantic on their getaway to Mexico.

Speaking about Amber, Barnett said: “I feel like we’ve known each other for at least a couple of years, we’re just comfortable around each other.”

He continued

I hope we do make it to the fifty year mark, have anniversaries… I mean that’s the goal of marriage, isn’t it?

Awww, Barnett!

Are Barnett and Amber still together?

Unconfirmed, but it looks unlikely.

Although the couple are still following each other on Instagram, it looks like they are no more than friends.

Both did take pictures at the Colosseum in Rome and referenced the same quote from Gladiator in an Instagram post, but they were posted three months apart. So, we don’t think the Love is Blind couple jetted off on some romantic Roman holiday. Sorry to disappoint!

You can keep up to date with Barnett on IG @matt_d_barnett.

