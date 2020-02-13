University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is Blind has finally landed on Netflix this February 13th, 2020, just in time to plant yourself down on the sofa this Valentine’s Day either with your besties or your bae and binge-watch the series.

The first five episodes were released on February 13th, with the following four to be released on February 20th. Finally, the two-hour long grand finale episode will be released on February 27th.

Despite the fact we’re only halfway through the series, fans are already calling their favourites: Lauren S and Cameron.

So, who are Lauren and Cameron? Find out about the Love is Blind couple here.

Who is Lauren?

Lauren Speed is a 32-year-old content creator who is originally from Detroit, Michigan but now living in Atlanta, Georgia.

In her Instagram bio, Lauren describes herself as a producer, director, model and creative. So, quite the career chameleon!

Speaking about why she wanted to go on the series, Lauren said: “I really want a man who’s going to love me for me, not what I look like but for who I am on the inside.”

Meet Cameron

Cameron Reid Hamilton is a 28-year-old Data Scientist who currently works for Weill Cornell Medicine, according to his LinkedIn. He has worked for them since May 2018.

Cameron is originally from Maine.

This clever cookie holds a BA in Psychology, MA in Neurophilosophy and an MA in Artificial Intelligence!

You can check out Cameron on Instagram @cameronreidhamilton.

Lauren and Cameron on Love is Blind

Lauren said in the first episode: “My connection with Cameron is very strong and I feel like I’m a good judge of character.”

Their connection was so strong that Lauren and Cameron decided to get engaged just five days after they met!

Are Lauren and Cameron still together?

For all the romantics out there who believed that Lauren and Cameron could prove that ‘Love is Blind’, we hate to disappoint. From the looks of both of their Instagrams, things haven’t worked out for the couple.

Neither Lauren nor Cameron follow each other on Instagram, although the other cast members do. So… we guess they’re not on speaking terms.

Obviously, the show will update us on what went down between the couple, but as it was filmed way back in October 2018, their relationship didn’t last past one year.

