Love is Blind had everyone geared up for the live reunion on Sunday night, and after weeks of waiting, unfortunately, it didn’t go to plan, and many viewers had to watch through short spoiler TikTok videos (or live streams) uploaded by the few chosen ones, while others took the opportunity to create entertaining memes.

Even Netflix didn’t anticipate the drama, as just five minutes before, they said they were getting ready, however, users were left to their own devices in a waiting room for hours before being told the Love is Blind reunion would be available on Monday 17 April. Some users did get to watch it on Sunday, over an hour after the planned time, and not live, however, many were still left with an error message.

Of course, as always, TikTok was here to save the day and provide us with a few insights before the reunion is available globally, and those oh-so-entertaining memes we very much needed.

Warning: Love is Blind season 4 spoilers ahead

What TikTok videos have revealed about the Love is Blind reunion

Although we have to wait until 12 pm PT for the tea to be fully spilled around the globe, for the lucky few who did catch it when it was live, luckily we have TikTok to show us what went down.

It looks like Vanessa and Nick Lachey had also been keeping tabs on social media, as they asked Paul about the bridesmaid drama, which had been circulating the app. Of course, he denied it just like he did on the TikTok comments, however, we’re not sure if Micah was actually buying it.

Zack also did not come to play as he went off at ‘ex’ Irina, saying that she was only there for fame, leading to her breaking down in tears, admitting it was ‘difficult’ to watch parts back.

Although, just like Netflix, not everyone showed up and the absence of Jackie and Josh was very noticeable. However, it seemed like their live stream was working as they joined via video link.

We were also informed which couples were still together from Love Is Blind season 4, and (another spoiler) it may be more than you thought.

Brands kept users entertained in the waiting room

The reunion had thousands of eager users waiting, so in true Kris Jenner style, many brands took the huge audience as a chance to promote themselves (as Netflix didn’t.)

Lucky Day app seemed to be the star of the show, with their social media team working overtime, providing entertainment to frustrated viewers in the comments.

Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D and Vinny even made their way into the chat, with Pauly telling viewers he was hosting a DJ party to keep them entertained.

At least we could count on some reality stars to do the job!

The Love is Blind blunder created many amusing memes

If there’s one good thing that can always come out of a bad situation it’s the memes. It’s made up for us having to wait, and our TikTok For You Pages are definitely giving this morning (seeing as Netflix maybe wasn’t.)

Here are a few of our faves.

One Twitter user wrote: “I will pay a Netflix employee to record tomorrow’s #loveisblindlive debrief call.” Honestly, us too!

