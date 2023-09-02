Love Is Blind fans are only just finding out how the show’s season 4 couples are doing in 2023. But, season 5’s release date is drawing near. There is a whole new batch of singletons ready to mingle in the pods. The Netflix show has been such a hit since its launch in 2020 that it’s already onto its fifth season in 2023.

Hosts Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, are on hand to guide the Netflix stars through their Love Is Blind journeys. However, who the participants choose is entirely up to them. All the social experiment show requires is that their connection is formed before they meet in person face-to-face.

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind season 5’s release date is September 22, 2023.

Just three weeks after the season 4’s After The Altar episode, fans will have an all-new series to feast their eyes on.

The third After The Altar episode dropped on Netflix on Friday, September 1. The episode saw the cast members reunite for a game of football and drinks.

Love is Blind season 5 trailer

The Love is Blind season 5 trailer dropped back in June. It shows some of the participants fans will get to meet when episode 1 airs.

The pods are back again. Singletons are poised and ready with their notepads and pens as they learn about one another just by speaking through a wall.

One cast member says: “I know I’m not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love.” She explains that she’s previously been in challenging relationships.

Love is Blind season 5 episodes

Although Love Is Blind season 4 wrapped in April, Netflix subscribers can gear up for a fresh set of episodes airing from September 22.

At the end of the After The Altar episode, on September 1, fans were given a glimpse of what’s to come in season 5.

As usual, the episodes are dropped in batches in the new Love Is Blind series. The first come out on Friday, September 22, and the next drop a week later.

