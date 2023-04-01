The Love is Blind Seattle apartments have got viewers of the show talking in 2023.

Love is Blind season 4 dropped on Netflix on March 24 and brings a brand new batch of singletons to the pods.

After the Seattle singles got to know one another in the first episodes of the series, they then spend time living with one another in their own homes.

While some of the contestants’ houses have been praised by viewers, some fans have savagely critiqued other stars’ apartments.

© 2023

Love is Blind Seattle apartments

During Love is Blind season 4, the contestants live in townhouses in Seattle, Washington.

In past seasons, the Netflix show contestants all lived in an apartment block together.

The couples enjoyed a vacation in Quintana Roo, Mexico before heading to Capitol Hill, Seattle, to live in swish townhouses, per Show Star News.

They move from townhouses to real-life homes

After living together in staycation-style townhomes, the Love is Blind stars visit one another’s apartments.

Speaking to her parents during episode 8, Micah said: “We live in a townhouse and we’ll live there together until our wedding day.”

She added: “We’ll probably move into his place. His interesting place that I need to redecorate from start to finish.”

The couples had some difficulties in adjusting to life in the same home. Tiffany said to Brett that one of her “pet peeves” is water all over the floor in the bathroom during episode 6.

Love is Blind fans are impressed by some apartments

It wasn’t just the contestants who had something to say about the Netflix stars’ apartments.

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on where the Love is Blind contestants are living.

One person tweeted: “The stark contrast between Brett’s apartment and Kwame’s apartment… #LoveIsBlind.”

Another said that they loved Brett’s apartment and its “ambient lighting.”

Chelsea was another star who got props for her living space.

Fans turned savage when it came to Kwame’s apartment, however.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW