









Love Is Blind is back on our screens with 30 new singles are looking for a connection, including Andrew Liu. Andrew has already had mixed reviews from fans online, but what’s the Love is Blind star’s Instagram profile like?

Although providing the internet with laughs, Andrew hasn’t gotten off to the best start in the show. We’re hoping his luck turns around in future episodes!

Fans are eager to know if his own social media content is as good as what they’ve seen in the show so far. Let’s take a look into Andrew Liu’s life and his Instagram page. Does it tell us any more than what we see on the dating show Love is Blind?

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 3***

Who is Andrew Liu from Love is Blind?

Andrew Y Liu is a 30-year-old Director of Operations. However, from his Instagram, we can tell he is also an avid wildlife photographer.

On the show we hear a lot about his connection with photography, as well as Kenya, where many of the photos were taken.

In terms of what Andrew’s looking for in love, he told the show in an Instagram post that the “key to his heart is constant snuggles.”

However, he also told Netflix his biggest pet peeve was someone who “looks towards others to solve their problems before trying to figure it out themselves.”

Andrew’s journey so far on the dating show

Andrew’s time on the program has led to him seeing his fair share of drama, we can tell you that for sure!

Unfortunately, after forming a connection with Nancy Rodriguez in the pods, she leaves Andrew to pursue things with Bartise Bowden. Andrew said he was upset over the rejection as he sat down to talk to the camera.

Whilst the show is focused on the contestants and their love interests, one scene saw Andrew opening up over his connection with Nancy. However, when being filmed, he was seen pouring drops into his eye while asking the crew if it was okay to proceed. Producers responded by confirming: “If your eyes are hurting you, by all means.”

Between sniffles, he asked: “Hold on, I guess this is a good time for this. Is it ok if I do this?”

However, Andrew may have been in tears before being interviewed over the upsetting situation.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media has approached Andrew Liu’s representatives for comment.

Check Andrew out on Instagram

Andrew’s Instagram is very different to his Love Is Blind or other reality show stars. You can follow him @a.curious.ape

He does not appear to post any photos of himself, but instead his stunning black and white wildlife photography to his 14.8k followers.

However, Andrew does have what seems to be his Love Is Blind promo picture as his Instagram display picture. He also has story highlights labelled ‘Love Is Blind’ so fans can see his journey on the show over there.

Who knows, Andrew may add more to his account in the future, where we can see what he gets up to after the show.

