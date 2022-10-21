Love is Blind star DaVonté's couple inspiration is Will Smith and wife Jada











DaVonté Black is hoping to find his match by removing the natural human instinct to judge a person by their looks. Instead, he is searching for a true bond by dating women through a pod on Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3.

The cast member has officially entered the pod, but who will he find a connection with? Fitness coach Davonté has a specific type with these requirements: a woman who is “bold, strong, independent, fitness-loving and intellectual”.

Well, DaVonté’s relationship inspiration is none other than celebrity married couple Will Smith and his wife Jada, who have two children together. Let’s get to know the Love Is Blind star a little more, from his job to Instagram.

Get to know DaVonté Black

Davonté, 29, is a certified fitness and development coach at personal training facility SMTF Dallas. He often trains athletes for his full-time job, but in his spare time, enjoys playing basketball.

Originally from Rowlett, Texas, the Love Is Blind star went to Lakeview Centennial High School where he earned three letters in football. He also did tracks in school and earned two letters in the field, but quit the sport at the age of 24.

For the last five years, Davonté has been putting his energy into helping people achieve healthier lifestyles. A usual consultation with him is complimentary with a $250 four week DIY training package.

His couple inspo is Will Smith and Jada

Davonté looks up to celebrity couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith when it comes to love. Although he admires the married duo, he “would like to set a new standard for marriage” by himself.

Another inspiration for the star is his sister, who recently got married. He shared several photos of her big day online. He wrote on Instagram: “Low-key flex of elegance. Sis, you were a gorgeous bride and I can’t wait to see your growth!”

And it’s not just his sister whose special day he celebrated, as his brother tied the knot with his wife in 2017. He thanked him for letting him be there, and revealed that he “couldn’t be more proud”.

Meet Love Is Blind star on Instagram

Davonté runs his own motivational Instagram page alongside his personal account (@db_purestrength). During his time on the Netflix show, he joked that he “probably works out too much”, and fitness is obviously a priority for him.

He also thinks the hallmark of a good relationship is “adventure,” and the cast member has certainly made sure to do that on a regular basis. From holidaying with the boys in Las Vegas to playing basketball, he has a lifetime of memories.

Family is clearly a priority for him, while he has also secured a close friendship with co-star Bartise, who regularly comments on his posts. Davonté’s motivational bio reads: “Believe in yourself. You are your biggest critic & supporter.”

