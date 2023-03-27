Jackelina was in a Mexican paradise with Marshall on Love Is Blind, but things took a turn after she broke down into tears over her dad and home life.

WARNING: LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD

Love Is Blind‘s Jackie and Marshall fell head over heels in the pods without ever seeing each other, making their first trip the perfect opportunity to get to know each other better. The pair flew from the Love Is Blind filming location in Seattle to Mexico to enjoy each other’s company.

Their date showed off Marshall’s commitment and confidence in his partner, despite her concerns when they leave the dating show fairytale. The couple hasn’t flown home but real-world worries are already creeping into Jackie’s life, which may lead to an “I don’t” at the altar.

Jackelina fears ‘she’ll flip like a switch’ on Love Is Blind

Episode 4, titled Playing With Fire, follows Jackie and Marshall on a lunch date at a local restaurant. After clinking their iced margaritas, the engaged couple discuss their whirlwind relationship, but things take a serious turn when Jackie, a dental assistant, expresses her worries not of Marshall, but of herself.

“I’m not worried about you at all,” she said. “I’m worried about me because I go back home and it could be like a flip of a switch. And I don’t wanna do that, ’cause you don’t deserve that.”

Luckily, her anxiousness is balanced by Marshall’s reassurance.

“You’re the girl for me,” he replied. “I’ve been the guy that walked away when it got hard. I’m not doing that s*** again.”

Jackie breaks down over dad and home life in paradise

Netflix cameras continue rolling back at their hotel room and the atmosphere clearly wasn’t as relaxed as the lunch date. Jackie sniffles as she gets ready for bed, before admitting that she’s thinking about the stresses of home and work.

“A real commitment to me is loving my family even though they ain’t perfect. And I’m scared that I’ll love him and push him away.”

“I gotta go back to that s***, man. I have so many people to take care of,” she explained while crying alone.

Jackie, 27, never detailed the reason for her breakdown on the show, but later told EW that her father’s health has been a distraction for her.

“He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can’t work no more.”

With her brother also being released from prison, Jackie felt she was responsible for another family member.

“That was an emotional moment for me because I didn’t feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home,” she added.

We’re happy to report that Marshall proved that he was ready to support Jackie, and she gave him the seal of approval the next morning. She admitted his kind words were “what she needed at that moment.”