University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Is Blind is Netflix’s latest smash hit series, taking the general concept of a dating show and amping it up on steroids.

Love Is Blind follows twenty-nine daters (sixteen women, thirteen men) as they interact with one another through isolated pods. They will get to know one another and when they declare their love for one another, they will get engaged; that is, without having ever seen one another.

It’s like The Circle, Married at First Sight and The Bachelor combined in one hilarious, eyebrow-raising show. So, essentially, reality TV gold.

Jessica Batten is undoubtedly one of the most talked about cast members on Love Is Blind. But just who is Jessica? What is her job? Find out here!

Get to know Jessica

Jessica Batten is a 34 year old who is originally from Rockville, Illinois but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

From the outset of Love Is Blind, Jessica clicked with Mark Cuevas, a 24-year-old personal trainer from Chicago, Illinois but who also now lives in Atlanta.

Jessica and Mark seemed like the perfect match, despite her hesitations about the age gap, as both had a love of sports, came from a close Christian family, and both owned Golden Retrievers!

But the fact that she and Mark were a perfect match wasn’t enough to keep Jessica’s eye from straying… she also fell for resident ‘eff boy’ Matt Barnett. However, it was Mark with whom Jessica ended up becoming engaged.

IT’S GOT TO GO : Love Is Blind fans question Jessica’s baby voice

What is Jessica’s job?

When we are introduced to Jessica in Love Is Blind, she says she is a regional manager. Now, say the words “regional manager” and you might jump to the thought of Michael Scott from The Office, but Jessica actually had a pretty high-powered job.

We found a LinkedIn profile, which considering what we know about Jessica from the show is most likely hers. However, we cannot claim this is actually Jessica’s account.

This profile says Jessica was working as the Central and South Regional Channel Manager for Box in the Greater Atlanta Area. Box is “a secure content management and collaboration platform designed for digital-age processes and work styles.”

She had this role from October 2016 to February 2019. As the show as filmed in October 2018, this fits her work timeline.

Jessica was promoted to IBM Alliance Sales Manager at Box in February 2019, where she has been working ever since.

Where is Jessica now?

From Jessica’s Instagram, it says she is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

You can followed Jessica on Instagram @jessicabatten24 where she’s already accumulated over 90,000 followers and counting. This figure is correct from publication date.

Jessica posts plenty of pictures enjoying the California beaches with her Golden Retriever, Payton. It’s unconfirmed whether she’s working for Box, or whether Jessica has a different job now in Los Angeles.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK