Hopeless romantics, prepare yourselves! Love is Blind is finally on Netflix and already its earned its place as the show to watch this Valentine’s Day.

The brand new reality series follows daters as they trust their instincts and agree to marry someone they’ve never seen before. Well, that is after they’ve spent days getting to know them in self-contained “Pods.”

One of the couples with the most explosive relationship on the show was undeniably Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton. So, for those who have yet to see the events of the first five episodes unfold, here is your warning… spoilers ahead!

Get to know Diamond here, plus find out more about what she’s up to now.

Who is Diamond?

Diamond Jack is a 28-year-old former professional basketball dancer originally from Chicago, Illinois.

She previously danced for the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.

Diamond is currently the chairwoman of Charge Up, a group dedicated to supporting cancer survivors and caregivers who are struggling with health, social & economic issues.

Diamond graduated from Hampton University, which is located in Virginia.

What happened with Diamond and Carlton?

Speaking about what she was looking for on the show, Diamond said:

I want to be with someone who is really going to get to know me for who I am, because honestly, my mom didn’t name me Diamond for nothing. She named me Diamond for a reason.

And initially that came in the form of Carlton Morton. The couple were engaged just days after they met (without actually having seen one another), but when they were whisked away on a romantic trip to Mexico things took a turn for the worse.

Upon the announcement that Carlton had dated both men and women, an insult-fest broke out between the couple. It ended with Diamond throwing a drink in Carlton’s face and leaving the resort.

Considering that they don’t follow each other on Instagram or have commented on what went down, it would seem their relationship ended for good when they left the Mexican resort.

