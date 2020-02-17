Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Netflix’s new dating show Love is Blind premiered on the streaming service on Thursday (February 13th).

The reality TV show has only dropped the first five episodes as the next four will be released later this week. The finale episode will air on Netflix on February 27th.

In the first episode, singleton Cameron Reid Hamilton revealed that he comes from Lee, Maine.

So where is Lee, Maine located? Here’s everything you need to know about Cameron’s hometown, as well as how viewers reacted on Twitter.

Where is Lee, Maine?

Lee is a town, located in the US state Maine.

The town was named after one of its first settlers called Stephen Lee. It’s a pretty small town as of 2010 there were just 922 people living there.

What is Lee in Maine popular for?

Given that Lee is a small place, the town doesn’t have many attractions to offer for its visitors. But, there’s one place that tourists love which is Mt Jefferson.

According to Trip Advisor, Mt Jefferson is an independent ski area that has been going for more than 50 years now.

How long has Cameron lived in Lee?

Cameron is a 28-year-old data science consultant who works for Weill Cornell Medicine. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cameron has earned a BA degree in Psychology at the Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

Lewiston is about a 3-hour drive from Lee, so we can assume that Cameron moved away from his hometown to Lewiston in order to complete his undergraduate degree.

Normally, college degrees run for four years in the USA, so based on that we can assume that Cameron left Lewiston at the age of 22.

Also, Cameron enrolled to study a MA course in Neurophilosophy in 2014 at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia is about 1,360 miles from Lee.

How did fans on Twitter react to Cameron’s hometown?

Safe to say, some fans on social media got really excited that Cameron comes from Lee. Here are some of their reactions:

omg there’s a guy from lee maine on love is blind so i gotta route for him to find love — trap nana👩🏻‍🦳 (@lblinsinger) February 17, 2020

netflix has a show called love is blind & it’s really sweet & interesting & i highly recommend🥺& there’s a guy from maine so that’s cool right — l i b e r t y (@Liibbbaa) February 14, 2020

Love is blind on Netflix has a dude from MAINE !! Cameron represents!! — Annie Twombly 🌿 (@Atwom99) February 13, 2020

