University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After three long weeks, Love Is Blind finally drew to its conclusion on Thursday, February 27th with a special finale episode. The episode saw five couples hit the alter to decide whether they wanted to tie the knot or not. Given the way things were going for some of the couples, you can pretty much guess which of them got married!

It was a whole white wedding affair, with family and friends there to support the nuptials.

But for Jessica Batten, one of the most talked about participants on Love Is Blind, that didn’t seem to be the case. In fact, her parents were hardly around!

So, who are Jessica’s parents? We’ve done some digging to find out more about them and to figure out why they were absent from the big wedding day.

Who are Jessica’s parents?

Jessica is from Rock Falls, Illinois. This is assumedly where her parents are from and still live, given that Jessica made the move to Atlanta, Georgia.

In an Instagram post from way back in 2014, Jessica shared a snap with what we can assume is her brother, called Jeffrey. Based on more family pictures, we found that the man in the picture with Jessica and Jeff is their father, who we found is called Mike.

We did some more digging into the Batten family and found that Mike is married to a Sara Batten. We also found that Jeffrey and Jessica’s mother is called Julie.

SEE ALSO : We found Kelly from Love Is Blind on Instagram – Kenny updates!

Jessica talks parents on Love Is Blind

Not much is known about Jessica’s parents, as we didn’t get to meet them on the show. But Jessica did mention her parents relationship in some episodes.

When speaking about whether or not she wanted to be engaged to Mark, Jessica said:

My parents are divorced. I’m too much of a realist to take this big of a chance… I’m not going to do it.

Jessica’s parents are a no-show at Love Is Blind wedding

Not only did Jessica never introduce Mark to her parents, they were a no-show on the big wedding day.

Jessica rocked up to the wedding with no family or friends, in comparison to her fiancé Mark who had plenty of support on the big wedding day.

This was a big sign that things weren’t going to go well at the alter and surprise, Jessica did not want to marry Mark.

My face while watching #LoveIsBlind when Jessica came in with NO bouquet, NO parents or family in sight, and GUM in her MOUTH: pic.twitter.com/WVuUSlfbZn — Born4talking (@dabriellagumo) February 28, 2020

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK