University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix has a brand new dating series coming to the small screen this February 2020 with Love is Blind.

Like a perfect combination between The Bachelor and The Circle, Love is Blind sees the participants go on blind dates, where they actually have to go in blind – they can’t see their date at all!

Conversing with one another while sat in isolated “pods,” the daters get to know their partner purely through voice and personality. Then, when they decide they’ve found the one, they propose and finally get to see one another. It’s pretty intense, we know.

Just five episodes deep into the first season and fans are calling out Jessica Batten for her ‘player’ behaviour. Find out about Jessica from Love is Blind here!

Who is Jessica Batten?

Jessica is a 34-year-old Regional Manager originally from Rockville, Illinois. She now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking about what she was looking for in the first episode, Jessica said:

I’ve had a rigid set of standards: I would only date a guy between one to five years older; I would only date athletes because I’m really athletic. But I’m thirty-four years old and I may not find someone based on the criteria that I’ve put in place for myself.

Jessica also noted that she is ready to start a family and wants to have “the most perfect marriage.” So… not too many expectations then!

Jessica on Love is Blind

From the get-go, Jessica clicked with Mark Cuevas, who is a 24-year-old personal trainer originally from Chicago, Illinois.

The two bonded over sports and their home state, commenting on their love for the Cubs. But the only thing holding Jessica back from falling head over heels for Mark was their age gap. To lay it out, Jessica said: “Mark is five years younger than my baby brother who is five years younger with me.”

And then 27-year-old engineer Barnett came into the mix!

Jessica was instantly taken with Barnett, impressed by his charm and charisma. One viewer even called out Jessica for being a “player,” having both men fight for her attention.

WHAT NEXT: Are Cameron and Lauren from Love is Blind still together?

Oh wow Jessica is going to hurt her own feelings. Barnett going to pick someone else and Mark is hurt becasue she made him an option, he's going to walk away! Just you watch and see. #LoveisBlind — Tedz (@JcanTediBear) February 13, 2020

Does Jessica have Instagram?

Yes! Initially her account was private, but since Love is Blind began its broadcast, Jessica made her Insta public.

This has seen her following double over just one day!

Check out Jessica on Instagram @jessicabatten24.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK