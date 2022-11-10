









EXCLUSIVE: From Andrew’s eye drop saga to not appearing on the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, he certainly made for an entertaining contestant. Mr. Liu told Reality Titbit why he didn’t attend the finale episode.

Nancy was originally torn over Andrew and Bartise, but decided to choose the latter. She went on to get permanent bracelets with him, however that wasn’t enough to mark a long-lasting marriage as Bartise said no at the altar.

She appeared with Bartise on the reunion, as only the couples tend to show up at the finale episode. But where is Andrew on the 80-minute special, having played a pivotal part in her Love is Blind journey?

Love Is Blind. Andrew Liu in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Netflix fans ask where Andrew Liu is

When co-host Nick Lachey pulled out the eye drops, fans were instantly reminded of the moment Andrew put them in his eyes in an earlier season 3 confessional. Many didn’t blame him for deciding not to go to the reunion.

One fan wrote to him on Instagram: “Why did you turn down the invitation to the reunion?! Was hoping you show up to say something about those tears. Either way, totally love you fashion sense and deep, poetic way with words!”

Another simply asked: “Why didn’t you show up to the reunion 💀.”

“Hopefully he’s in the After the Altar [show] two years later episodes that they do,” hoped a viewer.

Where was Andrew on Love is Blind reunion?

Episode 11 revealed Andrew was invited to the Love is Blind reunion but didn’t attend. It comes after he faced backlash for putting eye drops in before saying: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.”

He exclusively told Reality Titbit why he chose not to go and said:

There was no upside for me, other than getting more followers. So it didn’t make sense for me.

Many fans were saddened about Andrew’s absence from the episode. One viewer said: “I hate it on reunion shows when they talk about people not there. Andrew can’t even defend himself. Move on #LoveisBlind.”

Andrew’s Love is Blind journey

Andrew got down on one knee for Nancy, who said no and chose Bartise Bowden instead. Then, the eye drop move made it look like he was crying but co-host Vanessa Lachey said he was “taking care of his dry eyes,” Bustle reports.

After finding a connection with her in the pods, she was at first attracted to him because she felt they connected “financially,” and felt he was interested in his passion for traveling – just like her.

They spoke “s*xual Kung Fu” and tantric s*x, which they both bonded over, but that wasn’t enough. Nancy said no to his proposal to explore her bond with Bartise as she thought Andrew came off as “too cool, too calm, too collected.”

This led to Andrew, who often does the “meow” sound to greet people, making his exit from Love Is Blind altogether. Both he and Nancy later met up, when he told her he’d always be there for her if she needed anything.

