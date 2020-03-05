University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is Blind is the new Netflix dating series which millions of viewers are falling head over heels for. The first instalment of episodes aired on the streaming site on Thursday, February 13th with the second batch coming on February 20th. Finally, the last episode aired as a two-hour special on February 27th.

One of the most talked-about participants on the show was undoubtedly Giannina Gibelli.

The Venezuelan model-turned-business owner not only had one of the sparkiest relationships, but it quickly turned into one of the fieriest. Her relationship with Damian Powers even resulted in a classic runaway bride moment, as she fled the altar. But despite their dramatic end, Damian and Giannina are still together!

Who is Giannina?

Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli is a 25 year old who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela but now lives in Atlanta.

Speaking about moving from Venezuela to America in episode 2 brought Giannina and her partner Damian Powers closer. She told him:

I was different. I got picked on a lot in high school and for just some reason I felt inadequate. This is hard for me.

She clicked with 27-year-old general manager Damian and he offered her the support she needed in this vulnerable moment.

Giannina works as a small business owner, however it has yet to be uncovered what that business is. One source suggested her business is in retail, which would make sense considering her career in fashion. When she’s not running her business, Giannina also works as a model, which she was more than happy to talk about on the Netflix show.

Damian and Giannina on Love is Blind

Giannina was open with Damian about her trouble in past relationships.

In the second episode, she admitted: “I self-sabotage all the time. But I realise that I do it when something that’s too good to be true is happening to me because my parents divorce really f***ed me up… this is something that I’ve always been afraid of.”

But her hesitance did not stop Damian and Giannina from jumping into the engagement head first. In fact, seconds after Damian proposed to Giannina, she proposed right back melting all of our hearts.

Are Damian and Giannina still together?

Yes!

Things did not look good for the couple from the looks of the second instalment of episodes, which dropped on Thursday, February 20th. Damian and Giannina struggled to communicate with one another and were frustrated in each other’s company, particularly when around the other couples.

In fact, they had a full-blown argument in episode 6, just over the way Damian had interacted with Lauren Speed. It hit its peak when Damian said “You’re bringing me down,” which Giannina then threw back at him and then called him a “motherf***er.”

And while they had a dramatic end to their relationship, where Damian decided not to marry Giannina at the altar, the couple are still together!

In the reunion episode, they revealed that they were still dating much to all of our surprise. When asked if they were together, Giannina said:

We are so together. Like every single day waking up together, going to the gym together. I don’t want to lose this. I just don’t. And I didn’t.

Follow Giannina on Instagram

Thanks to her career as a model and appearance on Love is Blind, Giannina’s Instagram following has rocketed. She now has over 647,500 followers and counting! This figure is accurate from publication date.

Most of her Insta feed is dominated with modelling pics, her best outfits, party pictures with friends and occasionally snaps with her family.

Check out Giannina on Instagram @gianninagibelli.

