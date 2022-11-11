Love is Blind fans 'can't get over' how much Nancy reminds them of Hilary Duff











Love is Blind‘s Nancy Rodriguez has been reminding Netflix viewers of a certain actor. Does Hilary Duff ring a bell? Well, fans reacting to season 3 just can’t get over how much she reminds them of the Cinderella Story star.

Nancy instantly hit it off with Bartise Bowden, where she often giggled and spoke in an instantly recognisable voice. After tuning in for more and more episodes, several fans started to realise just how much she resembles Hilary.

It’s mainly down to her “facial expressions and the way she talks,” according to Reddit users. Several threads have been launched online purely to discuss how much Nancy is basically Hilary’s twin…

Nancy Rodriguez reminds fans of Hilary Duff

Nancy has been reminding Love is Blind viewers of Hilary since season 3 episode 1. Many couldn’t quite put their finger on who she resembled at first, but hundreds of fans are sharing their thoughts on their similarities.

One viewer said: “I can’t get over how similar her and Hillary are! Her face eyes smile voice and laugh! Crazy!”

Another penned: “Love is not blind, but if you close your eyes and watch Love is Blind season 3, you could convince me that Nancy is Hilary Duff. #LoveIsBlind.”

“Nancy from #LoveIsBlind and Hilary Duff have matching voices,” reacted a fellow fan.

Meet Nancy’s siblings – none are Hilary

Nancy has two brothers, Jesus and Steve. Her brothers were first seen getting to know Bartise in episode six, when Steve said Bartise’s description was “bland” when saying what he loved about Nancy.

Her mom, Erendira Rodriguez, tried to comfort her daughter when Bartise said he couldn’t marry her later in the season, but the real estate investor told her, “It’s fine. Don’t hug me.”

When discussing Bartise’s decision with Nancy’s brothers, her mother said, “She’s my only daughter. Do you think I’m broken? But I cannot be broken because I’ve got to be strong for her. Do you understand that?”

Where she is after Love is Blind

After Bartise said he couldn’t marry Nancy at the altar, she said: “I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was, that he would do the same. There’s no point to love someone who doesn’t love me.”

Nancy is no longer with Bartise after Love is Blind, but her career has taken off. She has been sharing major updates on social media like her egg donation journey and her continued work in real estate.

She recently posted a TikTok video where she shows how much her confidence has increased since filming the Netflix show. “POV: I love myself first! Love from you is extra,” she writes.

