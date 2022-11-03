









Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2 were such a hit for Netflix the series has returned for a brand new installment in 2022. Season 3 kicked off on October 19 and batches of episodes have been dropping weekly since.

From first hearing one another’s voices in the pods to moving in together and potentially walking down the aisle, participants on the show have a whole lot to deal with during the experience.

As the weeks roll on, Love Is Blind wedding days are drawing closer and the all important question on commitment is looming. As the final of the show nears, many Love Is Blind fans want to know whether Bartise says yes, while some are actually asking Nancy to say no!

***WARNING: Love Is Blind spoilers ahead***

Love Is Blind couples get engaged

Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old accountant who decided to get down on one knee for Nancy Martinez on Love Is Blind season 3.

Nancy and Bartise formed a connection in the pods and opted to commit to one another during the Love Is Blind process without ever seeing each other.

Nancy, 32, is a speech therapist based in Dallas, Texas. She also operates a real estate business.

Bartise and Nancy hit bumps in the road

At the beginning of Love Is Blind season 3 episode 8, Bartise explains he feels “overwhelmed” and adds the fact Nancy’s ex-boyfriend is involved in her real estate business and a chat they had about abortion are both bothering him.

But there is hope as he adds: “If I thought it [his relationship with Nancy] wasn’t salvageable, I wouldn’t be here any more wasting anyone’s time.”

Bartise said there had been a “lack of physical” connection with Nancy but they got along emotionally. After admitting he struggles with the physical side of things, Nancy explained that hurt her feelings. He later apologized he hurt her.

Nancy also said she didn’t think their fall-out was “unrepairable damage” so it seems they’re both on the same page to try again. After all, they both admitted in episode 8 they still loved each other.

Fans want to know whether Bartise says ‘yes’

As of November 3, Love Is Blind fans have access to ten episodes of the show. The tenth episode, entitled Approaching The Altar, sees the wedding day arrive for two couples but fans are left wondering whether Bartise says yes.

Lots of fans tweeted they think Bartise will say yes at the altar. One wrote: “What do you guys think Bartise is going to say? I’m leaning heavily toward yes.”

Another tweeted: “I think Bartise says yes. I have no clue where the other couples stand. This season is unpredictable. #LoveIsBlind.”

Others, however, hope Nancy will say no on the wedding day: “Nancy is my fave. She’s a very sweet girl, stands up for herself. Hope she says no to Bartise.”

Another tweeted: “I really hope Nancy says no to Bartise.”

