When Love Is Blind first dropped to Netflix on Thursday, February 13th, no one could predict that such a bizarre dating series could capture the attention of the world.

But in the three short weeks the dating series aired, it racked up millions of fans and made the headlines all around the world. The participants have all rocketed to stardom as well, much like the cast of Love Island does every year.

After the final episode aired on Thursday, February 27th, many fans were shocked by the twist that Kelly Chase ditched Kenny Barnes at the altar. But when it came to the reunion special (Thursday, March 5th), it looked like Kenny was one of the ones thriving out of all the cast!

Kenny and Kelly: the overview

Twenty-seven year old Kenny Barnes instantly connected with health coach Kelly Chase.

Out of all the couples, they seemed most secure in their relationship, despite the fact that Kelly did not instantly want to be physically intimate with her fiancé.

But by the final episode, Kelly admitted to herself that she wasn’t head over heels for Kenny. At least, not in the way she wanted to be with her future husband. At the alter, Kenny said “I do,” but unfortunately Kelly turned him down. Things were not looking good for the couple but that all shifted and they are now friends.

Kenny opens up on his new girlfriend

In the reunion episode, although he was sat next to his ex-fiancée Kelly, Kenny was totally up for gushing about his new girlfriend.

Kenny said:

I could not be doing better. This experiment, whether I understood it or not, allowed me to find the person I’m with today. Because it allowed me to open up to be truly vulnerable. And I have the best girlfriend for me.

As of yet, there is no word on who Kenny’s girlfriend is in 2020. They have not posted any couple pics, but we’re sure they’ll shortly become Instagram official now that the series has finished airing. But, they also might want to enjoy their relationship off camera for a while too!

Love Is Blind fans overjoyed with Kenny’s news

After Kenny was left by Kelly at the alter, many Love Is Blind fans were outraged at the events.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, claiming that Kenny deserved better and “demanding justice” for him.

So, when Kenny turned up to the reunion, looking happier than ever while Kelly remained single… well, you can imagine there were some happy viewers out there. One tweeted: “I’m glad Kenny has a girlfriend. He deserves.”

This was me watching Kelly cry and trying to smile while Kenny spoke about his girlfriend… #loveisblindnetflix #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/a4Y3b6CP8a — Martinelli FC (@Rushe_C) March 5, 2020

