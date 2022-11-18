









Love is Blind: Sweden is due to go into production in 2023, and has opened its doors to residents hoping to meet their match in a pod. The new season has been announced after the popularity of three seasons in the USA.

Netflix is now looking for new stars of the dating show, where strangers communicate in a pod before meeting each other in person – but not without a proposal happening first. It has now been adapted into a Swedish version.

Love is Blind: Sweden will be produced by Mastiff Sweden and production is planned to begin next year, with a global launch date on Netflix yet to be announced. We can reveal how you can apply.

Netflix announces Love is Blind: Sweden

Love is Blind: Sweden has been confirmed for a 2023 production. The original US version of the show premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has become a fan favorite, with the third season having launched in October this year.

The format has also been adapted outside of the US, most recently in Brazil, by Endemol Shine Brasil, with the second season of Love is Blind: Brazil set to launch later this year. And next year, the Swedish cast will be meeting up!

Recording for Love is Blind: Sweden takes place mostly in Sweden during March and April 2023. Those hoping to apply will have up until December 7, 2022, to fill out a form, after casting opened on November 17, 2022.

Casting call opens for Sweden residents

The call for the Sweden casting is open, and singles aged between 25 and 45 years old can apply here. It comes just days after the casting call for people living in Charlotte, Washington, Tampa and Detroit cities, as of September 22.

Netflix is also going to Europe to film Love is Blind: Sweden. Fans living in the country are ecstatic over the sudden news, and have taken to social media to voice their excited thoughts.

One fan wrote: “SÖK TILL LOVE IS BLIND SVERIGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” This translates to: “APPLY FOR LOVE IS BLIND SWEDEN.”

Another translated tweet said: “Omg omg omg omg love is blind Sweden and you can apply no later than 7/12. GOODBYE, you’ll see me in the TV box SOON.”

Requirements for Love is Blind application

Love is Blind: Sweden applicants are asked to describe what they are looking for in a future partner and in a relationship, and provide characteristics and values that they feel are important to them.

It is also required to upload photos of themselves and record a video presentation between one and three minutes long. The production team recommend to film the video before filling in the application, so that it’s ready to upload.

You have to be between 25 and 45 years old to star on the show. Questions on the US version of the show included whether applicants are open to dating someone who is divorced or has children, and what excites them about love.

