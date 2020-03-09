University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Even though Love Is Blind ended on Thursday, February 27th, it’s still proving to be the talk of the not just the town, but the entire world.

Netflix proved it was on to another winner, as viewers quickly got wrapped up in the bizarre new dating series and fell head over heels for the cast. None of the cast could have predicted what a worldwide hit the show would be and the stardom it would propel them to, particularly as they filmed the series over a year and a half ago!

One of the most discussed, criticised and interrogated cast members on the show was undeniably Jessica Batten. The reality star found love with Mark Cuevas but couldn’t help her infatuation with Matt Barnett. This obviously didn’t go down too well with viewers, many claiming she strung him along and was ‘shady’ to Matt’s fiancée Amber Pike.

But one of the most seriously accusations that viewers hurled at Jessica was that she was acting inappropriately as a result of her alcohol consumption. Now, Jessica has had to go on record to clear up accusations of alcoholism.

Jessica Batten on Love Is Blind

Jessica Batten is a 34 year old who is originally from Rock Falls, Illinois but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. While on Love Is Blind, Jessica was working as a regional manager for a digital content management platform. Now, Jessica works as the IBM Alliance Sales Manager for the same company.

It’s clear from the response to Jessica that she’s going to go down in reality TV history. Emma Kelly of Metro even branded her “the reality TV supervillain we deserve.” From the baby voice to dog wine, there were several Jessica moments on the series which earned her this title.

But it was really the issues surrounding alcohol which got the Netflix viewership talking.

Jessica clears up ‘alcoholic’ rumours

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica went on record to address the infamous dog wine scene.

She said: “I definitely have never done that before; I won’t do that again. I think I was just really uncomfortable. I don’t even remember doing it.”

But what this lead into was then a conversation about her alcohol consumption on the show. Jessica explained:

I really wish that I would have been better about the drinking for me. I was really uncomfortable and so I had a few moments where I overdrank. I know the first one I took accountability for on camera and then the bachelorette party as well. If I could do anything differently it would be that I didn’t have so much to drink.

Jessica also mentioned that people reached out to her to address whether she was, in fact, an alcoholic. She explained that she does not drink like she did on the show normally, but did so as she felt so uncomfortable. Everybody knows the feeling of needing a little Dutch courage!

Jessica talks alcohol at the reunion

It is best to be candid on reality TV. It is more than likely that you will be called out by eagle-eyed viewers or your fellow cast mates for your actions, so it’s best to be up front.

Jessica did so at the Love Is Blind reunion on Thursday, March 5th.

Speaking about watching the show back, Jessica said: “I was drinking too much and that was really disturbing to see play out.” She also condemned her behaviour towards her fiancé Mark on the show.

So, for those still looking to condemn Jessica for her behaviour, we think it’s best to stop here. She’s taking the time since the show to reflect and grow, and that’s all, as viewers, that we should ask for.

