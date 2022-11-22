Love Is Blind's SK and Raven break up amid 'legal proceedings' and allegations











SK Alagbada and Raven Ross met on Love is Blind before he decided not to marry her at the altar but, although they got back together by the reunion, they have now called it quits amid “ongoing legal proceedings” and allegations.

Netflix fans first started wondering whether they had split when Raven deleted all pictures of SK from her Instagram. A day later, the couple announced a break-up on social media.

LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

SK and Raven announce break-up

Raven and SK both confirmed their break-up on their Instagram Stories on Sunday (November 20):

We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.

They also wrote:

Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

They mention ‘ongoing legal proceedings’

The former couple also addressed allegations that SK cheated online and revealed they are dealing with ongoing legal proceedings amid their split:

Due to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

SK faced cheating allegations during their time together but Raven was having none of it and said she was “sticking by her man” in a now-deleted TikTok video.

TikTok creator makes SK cheating allegations

In the past week, SK has faced cheating allegations after a TikTok creator claimed she went on a date with him in April. The woman said she didn’t know he was on Love Is Blind, which hadn’t yet aired, or that he was dating anyone.

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see he’s on the show Love Is Blind, and he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl,” the TikToker alleged, as per Buzzfeed.

She also included screenshots of messages she alleged were between SK and herself, as well as a video she claimed showed SK kayaking. All footage has since been removed from her TikTok account.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted SK for comment over the allegations.

