









SK on Love is Blind season 3 has revealed he attends school, leaving Netflix viewers curious about what he is studying. He is one of the 10 Dallas natives who found his partner on the dating show, but what does he do?

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada has developed a bond with Raven on the series, while getting to know her from inside a pod. This means he was not able to see her physically until later – when we witness their reactions to each other’s appearances.

SK often speaks about his education, leaving the all important question: What is he going to school for and does he have a job alongside filming the reality TV show? Reality Titbit has the latest on his impressive resume.

Love Is Blind. SK Alagbada in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Love is Blind’s SK attends school

SK currently attends Berkeley Haas, at their School of Business at University of California. Having moved to Poland from Nigeria by himself when he was 19, it isn’t the first time he has taken a big life step.

The Netflix star has worked at JP Morgan as a senior data engineer during his first year to cover the higher Bay Area costs and support his family back in Nigeria. He has also worked as a lead developer at General Motors.

Alongside his studies, SK is the president of the Africa Business Club and is involved with the LAUNCH accelerator program, a student-led start-up company where he works as the co-chair of strategy and partnerships.

What is SK going to school for?

SK studies as an MBA (Master of Business Administration) candidate. He started there in August 2021 and is due to graduate in May 2023. In April, SK, with his team, hosted the first in-person Africa Business Forum at Haas since covid.

He is going to school because he has plans to work in early-stage venture capital investing after graduating. SK confessed that this part of his education is his “last stop” before launching into the world of finances.

Dedicated to helping connect start-ups on the Nigeria continent to capital, mentorship, and resources in Silicon Valley, the Love is Blind cast member works from home and studies often – and is never without snacks!

Although SK has worked at prestigious businesses before his MBA, he wanted an immersive start-up experience and to learn the business of technology, grow his network, and boost his start-up pipeline, as told to the Berkeley Newsroom.

SK often shares his journey of studying an MBA on social media. He also lists culture, tech and lifestyle in his Instagram bio to show what his main priorities are. When it comes to romance though, SK and Raven don’t follow each other.

He confessed just how busy life was for him while trying to find a wife on Love Is Blind and said:

Right when my pod dating life was unravelling to the world on @loveisblindnetflix, I was also going through perhaps the most challenging class of my MBA career, a week-long, hackathon-style global advanced management course with students from @yalesom @columbia_biz @oxford_uni @cambridgeuniversity @ubcsauderschool where we get to form a start-up in just 4 days.

The data engineer proudly pays homage to his Nigerian roots and celebrated National Independence Day on October 2nd. He was also inundated with compliments from fans for wearing traditional Nigeran outfit in his Netflix promo pics.

