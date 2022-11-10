









Love is Blind season 3 saw many couples pop the question through a pod, before walking down that red carpet to catch a glimpse of their new fiancee. The reunion is officially out on Netflix, but when was the episode filmed?

Spoilers: From the Cuties Story to Colleen and Matt’s lasting marriage, the 80-minute finale required some serious concentration (and lots of popcorn!). Couples were either totally in love or the exact opposite. Awkward…

As fans tune in to find out who stayed together and who called it quits on their marriage, many are asking just when the Love is Blind season 3 reunion was filmed in comparison to the entire season.

When was Love is Blind season 3 reunion filmed?

Love is Blind season 3’s reunion was filmed two weeks ago, in Dallas, Texas, TV Guide reports. This means that the cast came back together around October 26, when the second batch of episodes were made available to viewers.

This meant that the stars were able to watch the first few episodes on Netflix, see what went on behind closed doors and during confessionals, and then spoken about how they felt at the reunion.

The reunion saw Alexa and Brennon confirm they’re still together, but Bartise said no at his wedding to Nancy, despite the permanent bracelets they got. Zanab and Cole also broke up at the altar, while Matt and Colleen are still together.

When was season 3 of Love is Blind filmed?

Season 3 of Love is Blind was filmed in March 2021. Host Vanessa Lachey revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that the show was actually filmed back to back with season two.

At the end of March 2021, she told HollywoodLife, “We are shooting season two and three! And we will get those out to you guys as soon as we can!” adding, “We start shooting those in less than a month, and we are just very excited.”

Shooting was actually due to take place a month later, but Netflix was keen to get those pod scenes filmed as soon as possible. Love is Blind’s season 2 reunion was filmed in February 2022, several months after the season was shot.

Love is Blind season 3 released its 80-minute finale episode on Wednesday, November 9. It is the last of 11 episodes, after each batch of episodes were previously released on Netflix on every Wednesday.

The third season premiered on Wednesday, October 19 on Netflix with four episodes. Then on October 26, episodes five to seven became available, before episodes eight to nine came out on November 2.

All 11 episodes are now available to watch on the streaming platform, provided you have a subscription. If you don’t, a membership starts from £4.99 in the UK and $9.99 in the USA.

