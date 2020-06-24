Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Is Blind is undeniably one of Netflix’s greatest TV hits this year, having drawn in millions of fans all over the world back in February 2020.

The bizarre, dystopian and surprisingly successful dating series follows as their participants get engaged with someone they have never seen before. Out of the whole cast of blind daters, six couples got engaged and two couples even went through with the grand finale’s weddings. Of course, this wasn’t without a whole season of some pretty jaw dropping drama.

One of the most talked about couples on Love Is Blind was Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten. With a ten-year age gap that Jessica could not let go of, a third party in the form of Barnett, plus that whole issue of Jessica not living up to Mark’s mother, it’s not hard to see why.

Although Mark and Jessica remained friends after she decided to end the engagement, it doesn’t look like they will be friends for much longer, as cheating allegations have emerged.

So, who did Mark cheat on Jessica with during Love Is Blind?

Mark and Jessica on Love Is Blind

On Love Is Blind, 25-year-old personal trainer Mark Cuevas fell head over heels for Jessica Batten. Jessica was drawn to Mark but she had major doubts about the relationship.

The fact that they were in completely different stages of their lives – Mark working part-time in a gym, Jessica working at a high-flying job – and that Jessica was ready to settle down and start a family, there were serious faults.

It was not a surprise to viewers by their Love Is Blind wedding day when Jessica decided she couldn’t marry Mark.

They remained friends afterwards and then Mark found a spark with another cast member: Lauren “LC” Chamberlain. LC had been unsuccessful on Love Is Blind as she was also one of the women who fell for Barnett. But since filming, LC and Mark had started to casually date, coming as a surprise to fans of the show.

LC announces split from Mark

Over the weekend of Saturday, June 20th, LC revealed that she and Mark had hit it off in May 2020, but they called it quits when she found out he was dating others.

In a Reddit post shared by a fan, they revealed: “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!,” adding a screenshot of a photo of Mark and another woman who appeared to be on a date.

LC then wrote in response: “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…” She then continued to say: “But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

The whole LC-Mark relationship came as a surprise, but the allegations that Mark had cheated on his co-stars came as even more as a shock. It then came as a greater shock that Mark had cheated on Jessica while actually on the show.

Who did Mark cheat on Jessica with?

Sliding into the comments of E! News’ Instagram post about LC’s claims, a fan alleged:

Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.

Jessica Batten commented in response: “Wow. News to me, I only knew about one.”

Mark Cuevas works as a personal trainer at Solcioty Fitness in Buckhead. So, given the fan’s comments about Mark’s cheating, it is likely that the women Mark trained and his colleagues were the women he cheated on Jessica with. During the period of filming, which was in autumn 2018, there are multiple Instagrams of Mark with women from work.

This revelation recasts the entire Mark and Jessica story on Love Is Blind. Where her questions about their age-gap then seemed overly cautious, Mark’s behaviour in their relationship makes Jessica’s doubts seem completely justified.

