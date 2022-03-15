Who is Chris Lardakis, fiancé to Love Is Blind star Shaina?













Shaina Hurley may not have found her soulmate on Netflix’s Love Is Blind but the series two star has found her ride or die outside of the show.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality introduced her new man, Chris Lardakis, to Instagram followers on 13th March and Us Weekly later confirmed that the couple are engaged.

Meet Chris Lardakis as we explore his social media platforms to find information surrounding his career, education and more.

Who is Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley’s fiancé?

Shaina Hurley was unsuccessful in finding a partner on Love Is Blind but revealed that she is in a “pretty serious” relationship following her time on the Netflix series.

During an episode on March 2nd of “The Viall Files” podcast, the hairstylist spoke about her partner and said that he has “been great throughout the whole situation,” and described herself as “happy.”

Hurley then made her relationship Instagram official as she posted a series of photos showing the duo on vacation in Greece.

In an accompanying caption, @shania.hurley wrote a statement followed by romantic emoji icons:

“My ride or die forever.”

Us Weekly then confirmed that the couple are engaged to be married, just a day after the upload.

Meet Chris Lardakis on social media

Chris Lardakis currently has a private Instagram account with over 1k followers to accompany his total of 33 posts.

In his bio, @clardakis lists his two founding positions as CEO of two companies and quotes a Greek philosopher named Socrates with the phrase:

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

Over on Facebook, Lardakis is shown as the owner and founder at CL Development, a home improvement business as well as Kanela Breakfast Club, a restaurant that provides fresh, organic breakfast.

Shaina Hurley’s husband-to-be is from and Lives in Chicago, Illinois and was born on 8th April although no year is displayed on his page.

In terms of religious views, his Facebook profile describes him as Christian – Greek Orthodox and with regards to political views, Lardakis is Conservative.

At present, the user has two seemingly inactive Twitter accounts; @chriskanela and @clardakis.

More about the buisness founder

Hurley’s fiancé is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the restaurant industry, according to his LinkedIn page.

Chris Lardakis is also described as being skilled in Marketing Management, Business Planning, Sales, Hospitality Industry, and Event Management.

He graduated from DePaul University, a private, Catholic research university in Chicago, with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management degree.

CL Development’s website states that the company is committed to providing clients with exceptional service in all phases of construction.

Kanela Breakfast Club brings a local, organic, and flavorful approach to a Greek-infused American breakfast and lunch, with the menu reflecting the heritage as well as the origin of the name, which means cinnamon in Greek, as wrote online.

Tons of content surrounding the cafe can be found on their popular Instagram account, @kanelacafe.

