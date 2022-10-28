









Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3 is officially underway. As the contestants looking for love get down on one knee, hoping for a yes from the other side of the wall, many are asking just who pays for those precious rings.

In the real world, whoever is delivering the proposal usually ends up paying a hefty price before popping the big question. However, reality TV has a whole different ball game when it comes to getting down on one knee.

With just ten days to decide who to propose to, Love Is Blind stars often whip out a glinting piece of jewellery to ask their matches to marry them. We found out who actually pays for the ring and what the show’s budget is.

Who pays for the rings on Love Is Blind?

Netflix pays for the Love Is Blind rings used in the proposals. Each ring comes from Bridal Rings Company, a family-owned and operated jewelry company in Los Angeles, series creator Chris Coelen told Women’s Health.

In an ET interview, Chris said that when they were ready to pop the question, the guys were able to pick a ring from a collection. “I think we had an option of like seven to 10 rings to rate based on the pod days,” Bartise Bowden added.

While some guys in season 2 arrived with their own rings – like Kyle’s family ring – the show producers are aware the contestants are in a facility and cannot leave to go to the shop to buy one.

Netflix and Kinetic Content has been contacted for comment by Reality Titbit.

Love Is Blind’s overall ring budget

Love is Blind rings are believed to be at least $300,000 (£259,540) combined. Coelen explained to Variety: “If they want to propose and want to have a ring to give, we provide – up to a certain level— a ring for them to do that with.

“If they choose to do that, we actually give choices. There are, like, 10 or 12 different styles and colors. It’s up to them, they don’t have to. There’s no pressure to do that.” Couples can also pay their own money to embellish their rings.

Jewellery experts told OK! estimated that a ring like Lyanna’s in season 2 could have a value of around $30,000 (£26,882). Although unconfirmed, the ten engagement rings are thought to be worth over $300,000 all together.

Who pays for the Love is Blind weddings?

An Instagram comment posted by Love is Blind‘s Amber Pike said that Netflix paid for the weddings entirely. “the weddings were 100% paid for by the show…” she responded to a fan.

Her comment confused other fans who remembered the episode where she found out her dress alterations were $850. However, the overall total cost of the wedding is completely up to each couple.

Netflix pays for the wedding up to a certain point as they have a budget. If the couple wants to go over that price, then it is believed that they will have to pay for the ceremony out of their own pocket.

